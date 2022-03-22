Toppr Answr Emerges as the Most Visited Educational Website in India

Mumbai, 22nd March 2022: Toppr Answr, a flagship product of Toppr, India’s leading Edtech platform has emerged as the most visited website in the education category, beating several major competitors in the country (source – Similarweb). The top rank highlights the students’ faith in Toppr Answr as the ultimate platform for doubt support.

Speaking on the milestone, Zishaan Hayath, founder and CEO, Toppr, said, “The accolade of being the most visited website is a validation of trust that more than 24 million students have placed their trust in us. Such milestones serve as a key source of inspiration to build Toppr Answr as the ultimate platform for K-12 students.”

The strategy followed by the Product team at Toppr Answr revolved around strategically boosting and leveraging relevant keywords. The team also capitalized on four stages of flywheels – conversions, relevancy, authority and visibility. This strategy kept the team aligned and focused on the objective. The role of search engine optimization (SEO) was key to achieving the milestone.

SEO ensured that the product was discoverable to the users, further boosting engagement and retention. Ultimately, SEO contributed to magnificent growth in the overall traffic of the website, while also helping clock 4 million sessions in a day, recently.

While SEO was important to get students on the platform, it was equally important to retain them through engaging content. Toppr Answr recorded 98.7 million sessions on the website, according to the data provided by the Edtech platform, while the average session duration hit approximately 10 minutes. Additionally, the monthly average number of users on the website was calculated to be 38.6 million.