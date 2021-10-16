Total Dominance by FIITJEE Classroom Program Students in JEE Advanced 2021 results with AIR 1, AIR 2, and AIR 3

New Delhi: True to their basic DNA, where winning has become a habit; FIITJEE is proud to announce the dominating Success of its Students in JEE Advanced, 2021.

Mridul Agarwal, AIR 1 also IIT Delhi Zone Topper is a student of FIITJEE Punjabi Bagh Centre’s Intensive Classroom Program. Mridul has performed outstandingly well by scoring 348 out of 360 in JEE Advanced, 2021. Mridul is an NTSE scholar and has secured an All India Rank 1 in KVPY.

Dhananjay Raman, secured AIR 2, is a student UDAYA- Two Year + Four Year Classroom Program at FIITJEE Dwarka Centre. Dhananjay has performed outstandingly well by scoring 341 out of 360 in JEE Advanced, 2021. Dhananjay has won medals in the Junior Science Olympiad ( IJSO) 2018, World over Topper in the International Astronomy Olympiad( IAO) 2019, and International Chemistry Olympiad (IChO) 2021. he has secured scholarships under Kishore Vaigyanik Protsahan Yojana (KVPY), National Talent Search Exam, and Junior Science Talent Search Examination (JSTSE).

Anant Lunia, secured AIR 3, is a student of Three-Year Classroom Program at FIITJEE South Delhi Centre. Dhananjay has scored 332 out of 360 in JEE Advanced, 2021. Anant also cleared NTSE, JSTSE, KVPY, SA& SX, NSEP, INPHO.

This is not the first time that FIITJEE students have excelled in highly competitive and prestigious JEEA Examination. In fact, FIITJEE is the only institute with national presence in 76 centres that has been consistently producing excellent results YOY since last 27 years, across its centres countrywide

Mridul Agarwal, AIR 1 & IIT Delhi Zone Topper is a student of FIITJEE's Intensive Classroom Program.

Dhananjay Raman, AIR 2, JEE Advanced 2021 said “Making it to the IIT has been my dream since childhood and I am grateful to FIITJEE for helping me accomplish this dream. FIITJEE’s unique teaching methodology has helped me tremendously with the preparations of JEE in a Pattern Proof manner. I will always be in touch with the FIITJEE faculties for future guidance.

Anant Lunia, AIR 3, JEE Advanced 2021 said “With the help of FIITJEE, I not only secured top rank in JEE Advanced 2021 but also achieved good positions in several other competitive exams. FIITJEE’s well trained faculty facilitated in strengthening my fundamental concepts of Science & Mathematics that helped me in creatively resolving complex and tricky problems in JEE Advanced successfully”.

FIITJEE's early edge programs are designed for students to start early in their preparation for JEE and help them adapt to the quantum jump in level of difficulty and secure a Top Rank in JEE.