Toy Tales 2021, ‘नवाशय’ DIC, IIM Kashipur Toy Design Competition

Kashipur, Uttarakhand: Indian Institute of Management Kashipur has successfully organized Toy Tales 2021. The event is supported by the Ministry of Education (MoE) and organized by ‘नवाशय’ Design Innovation Centre (DIC), IIM Kashipur.

Toy Tales 2021 was conceptualized to challenge India’s creative minds to develop unique Toys and Games based on our civilization, history, and culture. There were several broad themes for the competition namely Environment, Fitness and Sport, Artificial Intelligence and Machine learning, Indian heritage, culture, mythology, history, ethos, technology, and ethnicity catering to different age groups.

Over 40 teams from the Nation have participated in the event. Results for the same have been declared in November 2021. Winning Team is from NID, Andhra Pradesh with a toy named ‘Kendra’ followed by Team from NID, Gandhi Nagar with a toy ‘Build a Farm’ were declared as the 1st Runner up and a startup named Cultech Wave Pvt. Ltd with toy ‘Cultre’ secured the 2nd Runner Up position. A Special Jury Award and Consolation Prize has been awarded to St. Mary’s School, Kashipur for presenting the ideas named ‘Parikrama’ and ‘Wonders of Uttarakhand’.

“The platform provided by नवाशय will help new minds of the Nation to develop Toys and Games based on India’s Ethics, Culture and Technology which will take us one step more near to Aatmanirbhar Toy Industry”- Prof. Kumkum Bharti, Coordinator DIC IIM Kashipur.

‘नवाशय’ DIC, IIM Kashipur extends its hearty congratulations to each member of the winning Teams in the Toy Tales 2021 event and would like to thank all the participants for their enthusiastic participation.