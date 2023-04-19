Transdisciplinary Approach to Design Education: NMIMS School of Design soon closes admissions

Mumbai, 19 April 2023: NMIMS School of Design, an AICTE-approved institution is closing its admission process for its 4-year undergraduate program, B.Des in Humanising Technology. The school is ranked 11th as India’s Best Design Institution. It imparts future-focused design education, enabling students to become design professionals in emerging scenarios. The program is a definitive pathway for those students who possess a creative mind with an artistic inclination and are curious about technology.

About School

NMIMS’s School of Design is a definitive pathway for those students who harbour a creative and artistic bent of mind while also being enthusiastic about technology. Today, the role of a designer is varied—it combines design with technology and cognitive and behavioural sciences to serve business and social needs. It entails designing communications to designing businesses. Responding to the fact that Design is much more than mere visual appeal now; but a strategy, a solution that builds business value, the school relays a trans-disciplinary approach wherein the design is crafted based on user-centricity, scientific inferences, and expected business outcome which is enabled or opportune digitally

The school follows a transdisciplinary approach, where design skills are honed to craft solutions for the real world and Innovate. The B.Des program at NMIMS School of Design resolves the dilemma faced by young students in choosing between their interests in art, science, and technology. It offers a seamless amalgamation of these streams and enables the crafting of product/service experiences that are delightful, wherein technology is consumable and unseen, thus ‘humanised.’

The program’s curriculum is designed to nurture an innovative mindset, a solutionist, a generalist, and a technology opportunist by being collaborative and, most importantly, designing to create value. The students are exposed to various domains like experience, motion, and space design, which makes them competent in solving the most challenging design problems.

Why NMIMS? , Dr. Guruprasad Kuppu Rao, Professor & Dean, NMIMS School of Design, Explains, “The curriculum of the school is designed to inspire and challenge students to think outside the box, collaborate with their peers, and take their design careers to the next level. Our transdisciplinary approach to design education has received a tremendous positive response from students and endorsed by Industries. We are committed to providing delightful learning experiences to our students and look forward to seeing them succeed as professionals in the rapidly evolving world of knowledge economy”

Eligibility: The candidate must have passed 10+2 or equivalent examination in any stream and should have obtained a minimum of 50% aggregate marks from a recognized Board. International Baccalaureate Diploma (I.B. certificate / & D.P. awarded candidates) are eligible only if they have cleared their I.B. exam with total of 24 credits (compulsory) and passed 3 H.L. & 3 S.L. mandatorily.

Admission process: Admission to B.Des is through NMIMS-DAT Design Aptitude Test (NMIMS-DAT). Under NMIMS-DAT, Candidates must first register https://apply.nmims.edu/b-des-humanising-technology-2023 and then appear for Studio Test, Personal Interview & Portfolio Review. (It will be in SOD Premises and will be conducted same day).