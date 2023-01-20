Trinity College Dublin invites applications for MSc in Comparative Social Change through Fateh Education

January 20, 2023: Trinity College Dublin is inviting applications from Indian students for an innovative new program developed by the Department of Sociology – MSc in Comparative Social Change through Fateh Education. The course aims to provide the specific objective of developing students’ knowledge of the main currents of the social changes today, the social, cultural, and economic forces.

The course provides the students with both the theoretical frameworks and practical research skills necessary to understand the processes and pressing issues presented by global social change. The taught part of the course is comprised of three core modules and six elective modules and students also complete a dissertation with one-to-one supervisory support from an expert in the student’s chosen field.

Speaking about the course and its appeal to the Indian students, the CEO of Fateh Education Mr. Suneet Singh Kochar says, “As the program is jointly delivered by Trinity College Dublin and University College Dublin students benefit from a greater range of staff expertise, both in terms of teaching and research supervision, in the areas of comparative research methodology and social change. The program uses the recent experience of Irish social change in a comparative European and global context to develop students’ knowledge of the social, cultural, and economic forces which lead to wider social change, making the course and experience immersive and thought-provoking.”

Program Date and Delivery:

Applications must be submitted by 31st July 2023.

The degree Course will begin in September 2023.

Duration: 12 months

Entry Requirement: Candidates should normally have achieved an upper second-class honors degree (2.1) or equivalent, preferably with a social sciences component and excellent academic references. GPAs of at least 3.0 out of 4.0, or equivalent, will be expected from international applicants. All applicants whose first language is not English or who have not been educated through the medium of English will need to present evidence of English language competency.

Application process and admission details: Students shall approach Fateh Education (www.fateheducation.com) for guidance on the admission process and submission of applications within the deadline.

Tuition: Approximately £9,840 for EU students and £18,240 for Non-EU students for the academic year 2023/2024