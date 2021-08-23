Truman State University Announces President’s Honorary Scholarship for High-Achieving Students from India and South Asia

Honoring its commitment to offering high-quality, affordable education, Truman State University, the top-ranked public university in the U.S. Midwest region, is offering a special merit-based President’s Honorary Scholarship for international students from India. Rated consistently as one of the top value universities in the U.S., Truman is reaching out to welcome students from India to experience its distinct and vibrant academic culture.

Scholarship Levels and Criteria

$10,000 Scholarship

Selection Criteria: To be considered for this competitive award, students must have an SAT score of 1300, an IELTS of 7.0 or equivalent, a GPA of 3.5, and they have to additionally submit an essay.

Number of Awards: 5 for students enrolling in Spring 2022 and 10 for students enrolling for Fall 2022

$7,500 Scholarship

Selection Criteria: To be considered for this competitive award, students must have an IELTS score of 7.0 or equivalent and either a GPA of 3.25 or SAT 1240, and submit an essay.

Number of Awards: Varies

$5,000 Scholarship

Selection Criteria: To be considered for this competitive award, students must have an IELTS score of 6.5 or equivalent and either a GPA of 3.0 or SAT 1160.

Number of Awards: Varies

“Truman State University recognizes outstanding academic performance by offering a significant merit-based scholarship program for international students,” said Tim Urbonya, Executive Director of International Education at Truman.

In addition to being rated the top overall public university in the Midwest region, U.S. News and World Report ranks Truman as the region’s No. 1 best value university. “With merit-based scholarships, academically talented incoming international freshmen, on average, pay annual tuition ranging between $7,000 to $11,000,” Urbonya said.

No separate application to the university is necessary for this special scholarship. Scholarship awards are renewable for up to 8 semesters (4 years) by maintaining a 3.25 grade point average. The scholarship does not apply to summer enrollment. Students participate in 4 hours of service per week to the university when scholarships are renewed for the full value. Scholarship application deadlines are October 15, 2021 for Spring 2022 applicants and April 30, 2022 for Fall 2022 applicants. For more information, visit: