Tutopia Learning App launches its first-ever theme song

Kolkata, West Bengal: Tutopia Learning App, the first ever learning app for the Bengali Medium students of West Bengal Board, has launched a theme song “Tutopia’r Gaan” sung by eminent singers Lopamudra Mitra, Nachiketa Chakraborty, Rupankar Bagchi, Iman Chakraborty, Upal Sengupta and Lagnajita Chakraborty on Friday, September 3, 2021 at the Kolkata office of Tutopia Private Limited.

The song written by Rangan Chakraborty and composed by Joy Sarkar, talks about how much fun education can be with “Tutopia Learning App”. The content philosophy of this learning app is “khela’r chholepora” meaning ‘study with fun’ whereby the experienced teachers aim to impart education to the students through story-telling method, using animation and graphics to support the video tutorials.

“Tutopia Learning App” has set its aim to reach out to the students of West Bengal through this song to tell them that now education easier, affordable and fun for the students of Class VIII to Class XI.

“Tutopia Learning App” also took this opportunity to make this occasion more memorable by felicitating Mr. Abhijit Sen, Mr. Buddhadev Ganguly and Mr. Kalyan Sen Barat for their exemplary contribution to the Music Industry.

The tagline of Tutopia – Duniya jei bhaabe pore, aaj bangla’r ghore ghore is self-explanatory, which means, “now Bengal will learn the way the rest of the world learns!“said Tutopia Learning App’s Director Mr. Subrata Roy.