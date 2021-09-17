Tutopia Learning App to flag off Durga Puja festivities with 685-km “Kolkata-Gangtok Chase”

Kolkata: Yet another initiative by TUTOPIA Learning APP this year with the grand day & night 685-kilometre nonstop relay race namely “Kolkata Gangtok Chase” (K2G). Eleven young and passionate experienced Runners from across the country have come together to be part of K2G – covering a distance of 60 hours approximately.

The K2G race, which is one-of-its kind, was officially flagged off by Mr, Arun Kumar Singh in the wee hours of 16 September 2021, Thursday from Kolkata and the 11 runners would be following a route covering Krishnanagar, Berhampore, Malda, Raiganj, Islampur, Siliguri and finish off at Gangtok.

“The idea is to promote health, fitness, mass education and the spirit of adventure. Being healthy and fit is more relevant during Covid times,” said Mr Subrata Roy, Director, Tutopia Learning App.

The event was graced by eminent personalities Soham Chakraborty, Gaurav Chatterjee, Devlina Kumar, Anindya Chatterjee, Soham Majumder & Ankita Chakraborty.

Each runner, on an average, would cover 62 kilometres approximately. “While many thought the idea of holding such a relay race was outright crazy, others thought it was `crazy bright’. The huge logistical support for holding such a race is no easy task but it all fell in place with meticulous planning and the perseverance of TUTOPIA Learning App” said Mr. Anurag Chirimar, Director, Tutopia Learning App.