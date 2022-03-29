Tutors’ Welfare Association of India formally inaugurated

29th March 2022, Kolkata: Tutors’ Welfare Association of India (TWAI) was formally inaugurated here today in the presence of Mr. Sujay Kumar Barman, Chairman, Mr. Swapan Datta (Ujjwal), President, and Mr. Soham Bhattacharyya, Secretary, and members of the Association Mr. Subrata Mondal, Mr. Nikhilesh Roy, Mr. Bijit Biswas, and Mr. Sekhar Nandi. Besides academic tutors, TWAI members also include tutors engaged in teaching dance, songs, recitation, drawing, karate, and other musical instruments.
The Association, registered on 10th November 2021, was formed as one of the apex bodies or umbrella organization to not only address and protect the needs and concerns of the tutor fraternity across India but also to articulate their demands and grievances in various fora.
Members of this Association before the formation of TWAI have been working at the state level and have stood in support of the tutors in distress. Over a period of time, many tutors from different states of India and abroad have reached out to the Association via social media which necessitated the formation of TWAI.
“The unsung tutors’ contribution in building the nation must be appreciated by the government for the betterment of the society and eradicate corruption embedded in the education system,” says Swapan Datta (Ujjwal), President, TWAI.
The tutors, while earning their livelihood, play a vital role in building society. They, however, are a neglected lot and remain outside the Government welfare schemes.
During the Covid pandemic, all the educational institutions remain closed. The online classes were confined to the urban and semi-urban areas only and did not include a vast section of students in the rural areas. Most of the students had no smartphones and the tutors, cutting across various faculties, remained in contact with the students and helped them to continue their studies while complying with the Covid hygiene protocols. The tutors, in the face of a huge financial crisis, carried out their duties with meager or no remuneration considering the socio-economic condition of the parents of students.
Some tutors, related to dance and other performing arts, could not arrange online classes despite being based out of cities due to Covid.
Charter of demands:
- Proper implementation of RTE Act 2009 throughout the country.
- Most of the teachers of Government and Government-sponsored schools are unable to complete the prescribed syllabus in the given time frame owing to their indulgence in private tuition. Thus, they are violating section 24 and section 28 of RTE Act 2009.
- Before the formation of TWAI, the members of the Association have submitted deputations against such practices to the Head Masters of schools, president of managing committees, various councillors, chairman of municipalities, block president, Block Development Officers, District Magistrates, DI of Schools, the president of West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education, the president of West Bengal Board of Secondary Education, the Director of School Education (7th floor of Bikash Nhavan), NCPCR, WBCPCR and also the then education minister honourable Mr Partho Chatterjee. But our effort has yielded no results so far, hence we demand a proper investigation in this matter.
- After receiving the deputation, the DIs in the state simply takes self-declarations from the accused teachers regarding their non-involvement intuitions without looking into the complaint.
- The Government should take appropriate steps to bring back the dropout students.
- Revive the schools that were closed due to lack of students and poor infrastructure.
- We demand proper monitoring by the government to ensure that the teachers are discharging their duties properly.
- We demand the formation of an autonomous council for the tutors on the lines of private doctors and so on.
- We demand to form a `Grievance Cell’ where the guardians and others may lodge complaints pertaining to schools (primary, secondary, higher secondary) and college education.
- Demand fairness in the appointment of teachers.
- We demand to stop the anarchy existing in the education system.