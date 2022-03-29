Tutors’ Welfare Association of India formally inaugurated

29th March 2022, Kolkata : Tutors’ Welfare Association of India (TWAI) was formally inaugurated here today in the presence of Mr. Sujay Kumar Barman, Chairman, Mr. Swapan Datta (Ujjwal), President, and Mr. Soham Bhattacharyya, Secretary, and members of the Association Mr. Subrata Mondal, Mr. Nikhilesh Roy, Mr. Bijit Biswas, and Mr. Sekhar Nandi. Besides academic tutors, TWAI members also include tutors engaged in teaching dance, songs, recitation, drawing, karate, and other musical instruments.

The Association, registered on 10th November 2021, was formed as one of the apex bodies or umbrella organization to not only address and protect the needs and concerns of the tutor fraternity across India but also to articulate their demands and grievances in various fora.

Members of this Association before the formation of TWAI have been working at the state level and have stood in support of the tutors in distress. Over a period of time, many tutors from different states of India and abroad have reached out to the Association via social media which necessitated the formation of TWAI.

“The unsung tutors’ contribution in building the nation must be appreciated by the government for the betterment of the society and eradicate corruption embedded in the education system,” says Swapan Datta (Ujjwal), President, TWAI.

The tutors, while earning their livelihood, play a vital role in building society. They, however, are a neglected lot and remain outside the Government welfare schemes.

During the Covid pandemic, all the educational institutions remain closed. The online classes were confined to the urban and semi-urban areas only and did not include a vast section of students in the rural areas. Most of the students had no smartphones and the tutors, cutting across various faculties, remained in contact with the students and helped them to continue their studies while complying with the Covid hygiene protocols. The tutors, in the face of a huge financial crisis, carried out their duties with meager or no remuneration considering the socio-economic condition of the parents of students.

Some tutors, related to dance and other performing arts, could not arrange online classes despite being based out of cities due to Covid.

Charter of demands: