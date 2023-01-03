Twenty-five Eminent Spanish Authors to make their presence at the 46th International Kolkata Book Fair 2023

New Delhi, 3rd January 2023: The second announcement Press conference of the 46th International Kolkata Book Fair 2023 was held at the residence of the Embassy of Spain, H.E. Mr. José María Ridao Domínguez, Ambassador of Spain in India on Tuesday, 3rd January at New Delhi in the esteemed presence of Mr. Sudhangshu Sekhar Dey, President, Guild, and Mr. Tridib Kr. Chatterjee, Honorary General Secretary, Guild. This Press conference was held to make certain additional announcements based on Spain’s participation in this 46th edition.

As earlier announced, the Focal theme of this fair is Spain. The fair will be held from 31st January to 12th February at the Central Park Mela Ground, newly named BOIMELA PRANGAN, Kolkata. The inaugural ceremony of the Book Fair will be held on 30 January 2023 at 4:30 pm. Like the last edition, the 46th International Kolkata Book Fair 2023 will be completely digitalized and booklovers from abroad may enjoy the programs and seminars of the Book Fair on YouTube, Facebook, and their website kolkatabookfair.net.

In 2022, the International Kolkata Book Fair attracted 2.2 million book enthusiasts and broke all previous sales records by selling books worth Rs 23 crore. On all fair days, like every year, a lucky draw will be conducted, and 15 winners will receive book gift vouchers worth Rs 1500 each for 13 days. Additionally, in order to promote the habit of reading books, the Guild will once again sponsor Book Gift Coupons worth Rs. 25000 each for a significant number of bumper lottery winners who will buy books at the book fair. Like other years, the 46th International Kolkata Book Fair will pay homage to our departed stalwarts in literature and other fields in 2022.

There will be separate pavilions for each of the international publishing industry players, including Penguin Random House India, Harper Collins, Pan Macmillan, Rupa, Bloomsbury, and others along with regular direct participation from the countries like the United Kingdom, United States of America, Bangladesh, Japan, France, Italy, Australia, Cuba and other Latin American countries. Thailand will be participating for the first time in the International Kolkata Book Fair.

The Theme Country- Spain Day will be celebrated on 31 January 2023, Children’s Day will be celebrated on 5 February 2023. In spite of the space constraints, we have tried to welcome the publishers from various states of India and participants have come from Telengana, Kerala, Gujarat, Odisha, Tripura, Bihar, Tamil Nadu Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Assam, Tripura and others.

This year, twenty-five eminent Spanish authors will be present at the book fair such as Eva Baltasar, David Trueba, Agustín Fernández Mayo, Luis García Montero, Jordi Gracia, Jesús Aguado, Anna Caballé and Paula Ortiz, who will also present their film “La Novia”, based on the work “Bodas de sangre”, by Federico García Lorca. The official program of the International Kolkata Book Fair includes dialogues and round tables between Spanish and Indian authors, as well as between publishers from both countries. For the first time, rare punthis and manuscripts of Bengal will be exhibited in a pavilion in collaboration with the Asiatic Society.

The 9th edition of Kolkata Literature Festival 2023, an integral part of the International Kolkata Book Fair will be held at the auditorium of the fairground for 3 days, from 9 to 11 February in the afternoon. The KLF 2023 will have the presence of eminent literary personalities and celebrities from India and abroad who will join in different interactive sessions. KLF will also have musical and dance performances.