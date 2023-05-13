Two Gems of Noida International University Shine in the North India Powerlifting Tournament

Noida Noida

is established by U.P. LEGISLATURE ACT NO. 27 OF 2010 and under Section 2(f) of the UGC Act, 1956. A World Classsponsored by the Maruti Educational Trust. The lush green campus of 75 acres with its uniquely designed architecture stands out as an infrastructure. The campus is strategically located near the Yamuna Expressway educational hub in Gautam Budh Nagar, Greater. Thethrough its 12 schools is offering various multi-disciplinary programmes in varied streams of Engineering, Management, Law, Medical and Social Sciences. The students from more than 54 Nations place faith in the educational curriculum of the. The Petals leading towards a star are an embodiment of the‘s cherished mission to provide education beyond the boundaries and to felicitate the students and faculty to achieve pinnacles of success throughout the world.