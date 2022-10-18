UCE, Greater Noida Organised First Convocation Batch 2018-21

On 18th October 2022, UCE, Greater Noida Organised a “First Convocation Batch 2018-21 which held at Shiv Ram Auditorium, United Group of Institutions, Greater Noida.

The Event was Organised with the intention of Greet Passout Students and Future Well Wishes for the Career and Growth of Students from the University and UCE Side.

MOC of Ms. Sakshi Kitchlu Briefly the Session about How the Convocation will be Processed. And the convocation started with the procession

The Chief Guest of the Day is Prof (Dr) Mahesh Verma; He Emphasized Ekla Chalo on this Occasion He Expressed that ” Lead with One Entity (Inertia) Such as Leader which should be memorable by generation to generation What You have done in the Past and What You have to do in the future. “

All the students were awarded degree and presented medals in the Last; All the students, faculty, and staff members were Present during the National Anthem.

The Event was graced by Prof( Dr.) Mahesh Verma, Vice Chancellor, GGSIP University, Delhi, Shri G G Gulati the chairman of UGI group, Shri Jagdish Gulati, President, UGI, Mr. Vinkesh Gulati, Member of Governing Body, UGI.

UCE Director Prof. (Dr.) A. Sajeevan Rao, UCE Mr. Deepak Singh Bhadauria, Dr. Meenu Sahni, Dr. Shilpi Singh, Dr. Dhirendra Singh, Mr. Pramod Kumar Sharma, Mr. Deelip Kumar, Ms. Monika Sharma, Ms. Mansi Saxena, Mr. Ashu Gupta and others were present on the occasion.