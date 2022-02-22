UG admissions to Augustana University are now open for Fall 2022 with scholarships worth up to USD 100,000

New Delhi, February 22, 2022: Augustana University of Sioux Falls (South Dakota), ranked in Top 10 in the Midwest by U.S. News & World Report 2022 and second in the Nation for Post-Graduate Employment by Zippia.com (recruitment firm), has announced scholarships up to USD 25,000 per year for undergraduates programmes commencing Fall 2022 across a wide range of programmes on offer at the university.

Why launch in India? Ben Iverson, Director of International Programmes & Enrolment at Augustana University, said, “Even amid the pandemic, we’ve seen growth in applicants from South Asia, and know that interest in study in the U.S. will continue to grow as the world emerges from (or learns to deal with) COVID. We continue to be impressed by our Indian students’ academic preparation, academic achievement on campus, as well as their contributions to our campus community. It seemed that now is a wise time to invest, and we look forward to welcoming even more Indian students to our friendly, safe and academically rigorous campus in the near future.”

Augustana offers several undergraduate programmes that are attractive in India including computer science and software engineering, data science, many fields in business, and the hard sciences among other aspects of learning. Blended with a liberal arts approach, the university ensures that students have the excellent critical thinking, communication, and interpersonal skills to go alongside their technical skills.

Elaborating on the number of international students already taking admission for Spring 2022, Iverson said,“For Spring 2022, approximately 150 international students from 50 countries will attend Augustana. Of those, about 5% will be Indians.”

AU was ranked in Forbes’ listing (650 colleges in the US) of “America’s Top Colleges 2017.” Among schools in the Midwest, Augustana was at No. 98. Other highlights include its 97% placement rate for 2020 graduates employed in their major or chosen field; it is ranked as the best Regional University (in Top 10) in the Midwest (U.S. News & World Report), and being quality-driven, the student-to-teacher ratio in Augustana University classrooms is 12:1.

Who can apply?

Scholarships worth up to USD 100,000 over four years of study are on offer for Indian students and young professionals to pursue undergraduate studies in the area including Business, Computer Sciences, Phycology, Maths, Accounting, etc. According to the institution, applicants must have a SAT English score of 500 or an IELTS score of 6.0 or equivalent, a GPA of 6.0 and submit an essay to be considered for the minimum USD 15000 scholarship. The scholarship could go up to USD 25000, with band 7.0 in IELTS and an average score of at least 75% marks in classes 10 and 12.

Important dates to remember

Admissions open: For Fall 2022

Last date to apply: 1st June 2022

About the Augustana University

A nationally recognised university located in Sioux Falls, Augustana is home to students who aspire to become the change-makers and problem-solvers of tomorrow. Inspired by Lutheran scholarly tradition and the liberal arts, Augustana provides an education of enduring worth that challenges the intellect, fosters integrity, and integrates faith with learning and service in a diverse world.

Augustana University is a private institution that was founded in 1860. It has a total enrollment of 2,022 (fall 2021), its setting is the city, and the campus size is 100 acres. It utilises a 4-1-4-based academic calendar. Augustana University’s ranking in the 2022 edition of Best Colleges is Regional Universities Midwest, #10. Its tuition and fees are $35,914.

Augustana University is located in the city of Sioux Falls in South Dakota, about 180 miles north of Omaha and about 250 miles southwest of Minneapolis. Students traveling from India may connect with one stop in Atlanta, Chicago, or Dallas en route to Sioux Falls.