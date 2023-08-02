Bengaluru 02nd August 2023: InspireIMG, a free global community for doctors, in collaboration with GooCampus is organizing a UK MEDICAL CAREER PATHWAY FAIR – on August 5, 2023, at Royal Orchid, Yelahanka, Bengaluru from morning 10 to evening 6 pm.

UK Career Pathway Fair is a highly anticipated event that offers an exceptional opportunity for medical professionals and aspiring doctors to explore and navigate the diverse landscape of medical careers in the UK.

Sessions in the fair

What makes the UK a popular destination for Indian Doctors? by Dr. Shyam Kelvekar Global opportunities in clinical radiology by Dr. Vishwanath Acharya How different is the UK healthcare system from the Indian Healthcare system? by Dr. Abdul Hadi Shareef.