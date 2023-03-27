Unacademy is hosting it’s biggest Scholarship Test for Learners

India, March 27, 2023: Unacademy, India’s largest learning platform* recently announced the Unacademy Scholarship Test (UST) supporting the growing aspirations of Learners. The test will be conducted online every day between 11:00 AM – 12:00 Noon and 4:00 – 5:00 PM from 26 March to 16 April.

With UST, Unacademy aims to give Learners an opportunity to learn from India’s Top Educators and the best pedagogy to achieve their dream goals. Qualified Learners will be able to secure scholarships up to 100% on the Unacademy platform and Unacademy Centre, with top performers getting access to the Special Rankers Group.

UST is offering scholarships and rewards for all eligible Learners up to INR 100 crore to help them support their educational journey. The scholarship test will be open for IIT JEE, NEET UG, and Foundation (Class 8 to 12) aspirants.

The scholarship test will help Learners identify their areas of strength and weakness. Top rankers will be provided with the opportunity to gain admission to Unacademy’s online & offline programs, thereby enhancing their learning experiences and preparedness for IIT JEE & NEET UG exams.