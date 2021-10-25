Under the Mentor-Mentee Programme, MHRD & AICTE select three colleges of JIS as ‘Mentor Institute’

Kolkata, 25 October 2021: Adding another feather to its cap, three colleges under JIS Group have been selected by AICTE and MHRD, Govt. of India, as Mentor institutions under Mentor-Mentee Programme for the year 2021-22. The names of these three colleges are Guru Nanak Institute of Technology (GNIT), Narula Institute of Technology (NIT) and JIS College of Engineering (JISCE) respectively.

There are a total of 11 (Eleven) Institutes under Eastern India which got selected by AICTE and MHRD, Govt. of India as Mentor Institute under the Mentor-Mentee Programme. Out of these 11 selected Institutes in Eastern India, Seven Institutes are from West Bengal and out of these seven Institutes, three are from JIS Group.

After the remarkable and prestigious achievement of securing 4 NIRF Ranks for four Institutions under the same group recently, viz., NIT, GNIPST, JISCE and GNIT, it is a consecutive milestone achieved by JIS.

“JIS family always has always aimed to achieve success and recognition which will help its students to carve a niche in whichever field they decide to proceed. This would not have been possible without our dedicated teachers, non-teaching staff and parents who trusted us with the future of their wards.” added the Managing Director of JIS Group, Mr. Taranjit Singh.

About JIS Group: JIS Group is born out of Sardar Jodh Singh’s entrepreneurial vision of creating a difference in the society by educating people. Thus, his aspiration to serve the society by imparting knowledge and ensuring employability culminated into JIS Group Educational Initiatives. One of the largest educational groups of India and a renowned educational conglomerate of West Bengal, JIS is committed to focusing on a policy of consistent quality enrichment of the services provided to promote the growth and economic prosperity of the nation.