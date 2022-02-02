Union budget 2022- 23 reactions ll Higher Education sector_Truman State University

By – Mr. Prateek Gujral, Principal Advisor (South Asia), Truman State University
“With Digital DESH and Digital University initiative, the government reinforces its focus on strengthening and empowering the Indian youth and unlocking the demographic dividend. While the government would lay the tech-enabled infrastructure towards both the initiatives- Digital Desh e-portal for skilling, upskilling & reskilling and the development of a Digital University, to increase the access to world-class quality education to the youth, significant investments and focus on providing the quality education and skill training, would be critical for safeguarding the demographic dividends.”