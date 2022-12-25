United College of Education, Greater Noida organizes Fresher’s Party “Rubaru 2K22”

On 24 December 2022 from 11:00 am to 4:00 pm Fresher’s Party “United College of Education, Greater Noida organized rubaru 2K22”.

During this, Students under each department (B.B.A., B.C.A., B.A.J.M.C., B.A.L.L.B, M.B.A.) Participated in Ramp Walk, talent round and many performances were given.

On this occasion, U. G. I. Group, Greater Noida Chairman Mr. G.G Gulati and U.C. E.R. Principal Shri Anil Yadav welcome to newcomers students and give best wishes for their future.

During this, the party was full of giving various performances (such as push up, dances, singing, stand-up comedy, etc.) by all the boys and girls.

During this, Miss Fresher and Mr. Fresher were elected by various departments; in which Miss Fresher and Mr. Fresher – B. B. A (Khushboo Chowdhary and Udish Kumar); Miss Fresher and Mr. Fresher – B. C. A (Ritika and Mayank); Miss Fresher and Mr. Fresher – B. J. M.C (Soumya and Arpan); Miss Fresher and Mr. Fresher – M.B. A (Anshika and Saurabh Kumar Singh); Miss Fresher – B.A.LL.B (Kashish), etc. were elected.

On this occasion, Dr. Shilpi Singh, Dr. Dhirendra Singh, Mr. Deepak Singh Bhadauria, Miss Monika Sharma, Miss Mansi Saxena, Mr. Pramod Sharma, Miss Sakshi Kitchlu, Mr. Raman Kulshrestha U.C.E.R Shri Saroj Sir, Shri Sanjay Singh, and others were present.