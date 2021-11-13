United College of Education is all set for its Annual Media Fest – ABHIVYAKTI

Greater Noida, November 12, 2021:

The United College of Education, affiliated with Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University has come up with an Annual Media Fest – ABHIVYAKTI, where one can show their creativity. The events shall provide students with a platform to show their creative skills, exchange ideas, and all-around development. The two-day fest is planned to be held on the 17th & 18th of November, 2021.

While sharing views, Dr. Mona Gulati Puri, CEO of United Group of Institutions, Greater Noida said, “BA(JMC) Department of UCE is providing a great platform for all the students to showcase their abilities in various arenas.”

ABHIVYAKTI is organized by the students of BA(JMC) Department in which they have various inter-college competitions like Mr. & Ms. Abhivyakti, Aura – Fashion Show Parade, Rhapsody – Solo Singing Competition, Pop & Lock – Dance Competition, AD Buzz – Advertisement Making Competition, and others. This event has been organized to promote and bring out the new trendsetters of the media industry and support small and local artists around us. Some other events include RJ Hunt, Meme Making, Photography, Live Reporting, Film Quiz, and Blood Donation Camp.

Dr. Rao, Director, United College of Education added, “We are delighted to organize this media fest. Our enthusiastic students are all set to have a bash! Wishing everyone luck.”

The United Group, founded by the late Shri Shiv Ram Das Gulati in 1951. The Greater Noida campus has a great advantage of being in the NCR region which is the home ground of the corporate giants making it simpler for the students to gain practical work experience along with classroom education. The event is under the supervision of the senior batch of the media department with their faculty coordinators in the Shiv Ram Auditorium inside the college. Not only the listed ones but the event is also providing students to showcase their talents other than the competition, in the form of fillers like rapping, poetry, mono-act, beatboxing, etc.