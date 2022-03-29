United Composite PU College Students organize “Students for Road Safety Program”

Bengaluru, March 29, 2022 – In order to curb over-speeding and stunts on the Hennur-Bagalur main road stretch near their college and to slow down motorists at the United International School and United Composite PU College junction, students belonging to the PUC graduating class, today 3D-painted a zebra crossing in front of the college. The Students for Road Safety program was organized with the full support and encouragement of the parents and college management. Devanahalli Traffic Police along with representatives of the Traffic Warden Organisation advised and assisted the students in this road safety project.

Commenting on the road safety initiative, Ms. Bethesa Jacob, Principal of the United Composite PU College, said, “We are happy that our students decided to do something about traffic and road safety as part of their graduation day program. The initiative by the senior students of the college will motivate and spur the other students in the school and other fellow students at the college to observe, learn and follow the culture and habit of road safety, early on in life. And these lessons and activities will also provide lifelong education to these students. Road safety is a collective action that must be actively supported by all the key stakeholders such as parents, teachers, management, educational institutions, extended community, NGOs, government, police department, and civic agencies.”

Along with the 3D zebra crossing, a rubberized high-density speed breaker was also installed on both sides of the road at the junction. Similar 3D painting of zebra crossing with speed breakers and rumble strips will be undertaken in multiple locations in association with other schools and colleges, community and corporate in the area over the summer break as well as into the new academic year. Image Minds helped the students with the 3D marking and painting. This is the first project as part of a larger traffic and road safety program to be held in North Bengaluru over the next few months.