On 13th August 2022, United Group of Institution, Greater Noida Commemorated the Celebration of “Har Ghar Tiranga 2022” Program initiated by our Beloved PM Shri Narendra Modi on the Aegis of Amrit Mahotsav of Azadi (75th Independence Day).

The program was conducted with an intention to inculcate a sense of national unity, integrity and solidarity amongst the students, faculty and staff members of United Group of Institutions.

All the students, faculty and staff members took our national flag in their hands and marched around the college premises with slogans ( Bharat Mata ki Jai & Vandematram) and songs of national theme.

The celebration was graced by Mr G G Gulati the chairman of UGI group,

UCER Principal Prof. (Dr) Anil Yadav, UCE Director Prof. (Dr.) A. Sajeevan Rao, UCER Pharmacy Dr. Sanjay Yadav, UGI Shri Sanjay Singh, UCER Shri Daya Shankar Srivastava, Mr. Lavkesh Mishra, Mr. Avinash Yadav, Mr. Saroj Kumar, Ms. Sharad, U.C.E. Shri Deepak Singh Bhadauria, Dr. Meenu Shahni,Mr. Pramod Kumar Sharma, Mr. Deelip Kumar, Ms. Mansi Saxena, Mr. Ashu Gupta and others were present on the occasion.