United Group of Institutions, Greater Noida organized “Founders Day – Felicitation Ceremony” on Tuesday, 09 May 2023 at 10:00 am.

The program was inaugurated by Chief Guest Retd Major General Shri Prem Sagar (Vishisht Seva Medal); He encouraged the contribution of soldiers in the army and motivated the students to join the army.

The main objective of this program is to build the future of the student class of society by the main pillar of society, the soldier and the teacher class.

The student section was to be informed about the contribution of soldiers and teachers.

Founder’s Day became such a medium that took care of the interests and needs of all classes and overwhelmed everyone by giving due respect.

On this occasion, motivational speaker Mr. Lokesh Nathani told the students to emphasize on dreaming and fulfilling them.

Under this program, the institute honored Veer Nari, principals, teachers, and more than 350 students of more than 70 schools of Delhi NCR.

All the winners were honored with gifts and certificates.

Vice President Mr. Vinkesh Gulati gave his best wishes to everyone through the vote of thanks.

On this occasion, Chairman Mr. G G Gulati, Vice Chairman Mr. Satpal Gulati, CEO Ms. Mona Gulati, Senior Vice President Mr. Vinkesh Gulati, Mrs. Sushma Gulati, Ms. Payal Chowdhary, Ms. Anjali Karkare (General Secretary of War Widow Association), Principal UCER Dr. Anil Yadav, UCER Pharmacy Dr. Sarthak Bhattacharya, UCE Director Dr. Yogesh Kumar Gupta, Dr. Sanjay Yadav, Dr. Pooja Sharma, Dr. Rashi Srivastava, Ms. Meenakshi Deshwal, Mr. Sameer Asthana, Ms. Himanshi Jain, Ms. Saba Manzoor, Ms. Uma, Ms. Sarita Prashad, Ms. Nishu Gautam, Mr. DS Srivastava, Dr. Shilpi Singh, Dr. Sanjay Goyal, Mr. Ashwini Kumar, Mr. Sanjay Singh, Mr. Deepak Singh Bhadauria, Mr. Pramod Kumar Sharma, Mr. Saroj Kumar, Mr. Sunny Kumar, Mr. Rajeev Saini, Mr. Amarendra Bhandari, Mr. Shoaib Ali, Mr. Ashu Gupta, Mr. Jaivardhan, Mr. Dilip Suryavanshi, Mr. Dushyant Kumar, Mr. Devesh Kumar, Mohd. Ammar, Mohd. Khurshid and others were present.