United Group of Institutions, Greater Noida, presents, “WORKSHOP ON CLOUD COMPUTING

“On 24TH MARCH 2023, FRIDAY from 2:30 PM onwards.



Speaker Ms. Riya Ranjan, Cloud Engineer, Software developer has enlightened cloud computing and AWS. Cloud computing is the on-demand delivery of IT resources over the Internet with pay-as-you-go pricing. Instead of buying, owning, and maintaining physical data centers and servers, you can access technology services, such as computing power, storage, and databases, on an as-needed basis from a cloud provider like Amazon Web Services (AWS).

Amazon Web Services (AWS) is a subsidiary of Amazon that provides on-demand cloud computing platforms and APIs to individuals, companies, and governments, on a metered, pay-as-you-go basis.

There are three main types of cloud computing service models that you can select based on the level of control, flexibility, and management your business needs:

Infrastructure as a service (IaaS) offers on-demand access to IT infrastructure services, including compute, storage, networking, and virtualization. It provides the highest level of control over your IT resources and most closely resembles traditional on-premises IT resources.

Platform as a service (PaaS) offers all the hardware and software resources needed for cloud application development. With PaaS, companies can focus fully on application development without the burden of managing and maintaining the underlying infrastructure.

Software as a service (SaaS) delivers a full application stack as a service, from underlying infrastructure to maintenance and updates to the app software itself. A SaaS solution is often an end-user application, where both the service and the infrastructure is managed and maintained by the cloud service provider.

The session was arranged so that our students pursuing technical and Professional degree courses B. Tech, BCA, BBA, BAJMC, BALLB and MBA can have better conceptual insight about scope, career opportunities and future prospects about ‘ Cloud computing and AWS. The guests were being presented with a moment to by Prof. (Dr.) Yogesh Kumar, Director, UCE, Greater Noida.

All the faculty members Prof (Dr.) Meenu Sahni, Prof (Dr.) Shilpi Singh, Mr. Deepak Singh, Ms. Monika Sharma, Mr. Deelip Suryavanshi, Ms. Sarika, Mr. Md. Amar, Mr.Jaivardhan and Others were Present to grace the session.