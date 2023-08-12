Unity in Diversity: The Shri Ram Wonder Years, Sector – 13, Rohini, Commemorates 77th Independence Day

The Shri Ram Wonder Years immersed in patriotism as it marked the 77th Independence Day with an awe-inspiring event, “एक भारत, श्रेष्ठ भारत”, in the school auditorium. The event witnessed a magnificent showcase of India’s unity in diversity, portrayed through various engaging performances and presentations by students under the teachers’ guidance. The celebration was graced by the chief guest, Ms. Sunita Arora, Associate Vice President, SEL.

The celebration commenced with a warm welcome and a heartwarming “Tulsi Watering” ceremony symbolising growth and nurture by Pyare Kadam. Numerous performances, including a mesmerising musical and dance presentation, celebrating the essence of India’s diverse culture, representing the different states of India and freedom fighters of the country, paying tribute to the nation’s rich heritage, etc., were presented by students of Nanhe Kadam, Pyare Kadam, and Badhte Kadam.

Students of Pehle Kadam showcased India’s national symbols, embodying the pride and unity that these symbols represent. The event culminated with the “Words of Wisdom” by Ms. Sunita where she appreciated students’ hard work. Parents extended their support towards the school, and students shared poignant insights about the significance of Independence Day, reminding everyone of the sacrifices made for the nation’s freedom.

Ms. Shubhi Soni Principal, The Shri Ram Wonder Years, commented, “Our Independence Day celebration embodies the spirit of ‘Unity in Diversity,’ fostering a sense of national pride and shared heritage among our students. Through these performances, we aimed to instill a deep appreciation for our country’s history and its visionary leaders. With a commitment to excellence in education, we wish to impart values and create responsible citizens who contribute positively to society.”