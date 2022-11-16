Universal MEP Projects & Engineering Services Limited, a 100% wholly-owned subsidiary of Voltas participates in IMME 2022 to showcase its world-class products and solutions

Mumbai, 16 November 2022: Universal MEP Projects & Engineering Services Limited, the 100% wholly-owned subsidiary of Voltas participates in the International Mining & Machinery Exhibition (IMME) 2022 to showcase its world-class products and solutions to Indian and International players in the industry. The 16th edition of IMME, the largest mining exhibition by CII will be held between the 16th to 19th of November 2022 at Eco Park, Rajarhat, Kolkata, India.
IMME 2022 will provide a platform to Indian and International mining companies from the USA, UK, Australia, Germany, Japan, Sweden, Finland, Poland, South Korea, South Africa, Turkey, and other east European countries to collaborate towards the growth of the global mining sector. The exhibition will present an opportunity for the players to showcase the latest and advanced range of Mining Machinery, Equipment, advanced technology solutions, services, and supplies from India and abroad.
Sharing his thoughts on this noble cause, Mr . Pradeep Bakshi, Managing Director at Universal MEP Projects & Engineering Services Ltd said, “We are witnessing a very promising growth phase in the mining sector. India’s coal-based production has increased manifolds and we hope to see hybrid and electric power boost the country’s domestic capacity by 2023. Owing to a substantial increase in investments by the government, India will build capabilities to offer more productive, environment-friendly, and efficient machinery equipped with AI, ML, and Drone Technology. The Indian economy is growing at a very fast rate and we believe that IMME will provide vast opportunities for further developments and collaboration in global mining and infrastructure.”