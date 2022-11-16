Universal MEP Projects & Engineering Services Limited, a 100% wholly-owned subsidiary of Voltas participates in IMME 2022 to showcase its world-class products and solutions

Mumbai, 16 November 2022: Universal MEP Projects & Engineering Services Limited, the 100% wholly-owned subsidiary of Voltas participates in the International Mining & Machinery Exhibition (IMME) 2022 to showcase its world-class products and solutions to Indian and International players in the industry. The 16th edition of IMME, the largest mining exhibition by CII will be held between the 16th to 19th of November 2022 at Eco Park, Rajarhat, Kolkata, India.

IMME 2022 will provide a platform to Indian and International mining companies from the USA, UK, Australia, Germany, Japan, Sweden, Finland, Poland, South Korea, South Africa, Turkey, and other east European countries to collaborate towards the growth of the global mining sector. The exhibition will present an opportunity for the players to showcase the latest and advanced range of Mining Machinery, Equipment, advanced technology solutions, services, and supplies from India and abroad.