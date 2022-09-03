Universities Australia Signing MOU with Association of Indian Universities (AIU)

Bengaluru, 2nd September 2022: La Trobe University is a multi-campus university in Victoria, Australia and has long been one of Australia’s pioneering universities. La Trobe offers distinctive and high-quality degrees that equip students to understand and engage with the global issues of today and provides graduates with the skills to embark on rewarding careers. The University encourages students and staff to gain international experience and develop a curriculum and research programs of the highest International Standards.

Professor John Dewar, Vice-Chancellor & President, La Trobe University said, “Our visit to India is to reinforce our relationship with India. La Trobe University would continue to collaborate with Indian Universities like Amity University and Presidency University, Bangalore to support students to gain valuable international experience – both culturally and academically. This is a life-changing opportunity that we want to offer to both Students and Staff. It’s why we’re working very closely with both the Australian and Indian governments to support India’s internationalization of Higher Education under the new Indian National Education Policy.”

Mr. Mathew Johnston, Minister Counsellor (Education and Research) Department of Education Australian High Commission, said India and Australia are natural partners for collaboration in Education, Skilling and Research. We have so much to learn from each other and contribute to the world in Educating Global Citizens. This Seminar highlighted the high-levels of good will and willingness to work for the mutual benefit of both countries.

Speaking at the Seminar, Prof John Dewar, Chair of Universities Australia, announced MOU signing between Universities Australia and Association of Indian Universities to further consolidate relationship with India.

Dr. Pankaj Mittal, Secretary General, Association of Indian Universities added that Delegation of VCs of Indian Universities would soon visit Australian Universities to further forge relationships and similarly VCs of Australian Universities would visit Indian Universities in 2022-23.

La Trobe University has jumped 5 places in the latest Academic Ranking of World Universities. It is placed 296 in the world. The University is placed in the top 350 globally across all three recognised international rankings of universities added Prof John Dewar. We are amongst the Top 1% of Universities in the World.

Seminar: Over seven decades, Australian Universities have deepened their global connections and enhanced their education and research programs by educating international students, engaging in global research collaborations, and supporting the exchange of students and staff.

The Indian National Education Policy (NEP) presents an exciting opportunity for innovative interventions from both Domestic and International providers. The policy prioritizes internationalization through International Partnerships and Student Mobility with emphasis on Innovative delivery that enriches learning experiences.

India’s NEP is of great interest to the Australian Academic Community and presents Australia with an opportunity to further strengthen its Internationalization Agenda.

Memorandum of Understanding: We have signed with Presidency University, Bangalore, and Amity University, Delhi and which would help both Students and Faculty members to enrich their experiences. La Trobe University has a network of campuses, with over 26,000 Students studying at our Melbourne Campus and over 7,500 students at campuses in Albury-Wodonga, Bendigo, Mildura, Melbourne City (Collins Street), Shepparton and Sydney

New Scholarships: Once again La Trobe University, Australia is offering scholarships to the value of 20% to 30% of the total Tuition Fee for Undergraduate as well as Postgraduate international students commencing in 2023. These Scholarships are merit-based and will be offered to the Students based on their prior academic performance and would be offered on a first come first serve basis.

Background – La Trobe University

La Trobe University has been at the forefront of higher education in Australia for the past fifty-four years. La Trobe is renowned for its academic excellence and research achievements.

La Trobe University is ranked in the top one percent of universities worldwide

(Times Higher Education, 2021) Dignitaries that La Trobe University has hosted from the Indian subcontinent include the late Prime Minister Mrs. Indira Gandhi, Kapil Dev, Malaika Arora Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Rajkumar Hirani, Abhijat Joshi and, most recently, Actor, Producer and Women’s Equality Advocate, Shah Rukh Khan

La Trobe recently announced return of the Shah Rukh Khan La Trobe University PhD Scholarship, providing a life-changing opportunity for an aspiring female researcher from India to make a meaningful impact in the world

In 2005, La Trobe’s Melbourne campus in Bundoora was featured in the first major Bollywood blockbuster film to be made entirely in Australia. Salaam Namaste, the film, collected close to $ 10 million US at the box office.

The La Trobe Library collection houses more than 38,000 volumes of monographs, journals, magazines, and government publications from India, one of the largest collections in Australia.

La Trobe University is one of only two universities in Australia teaching Hindi, and the only Australian University to teach a subject on the history, music, and storytelling of popular Hindi cinema

La Trobe University is one of the founding members of the Australia India Institute

La Trobe University has seven campuses in Victoria and one campus in New South Wales in Australia. More than 210,000 students have graduated from La Trobe University and have gone on to achieve great things in all walks of life, giving La Trobe its well-deserved reputation.

