University Living Bags Best PropTech Solution at The Best in Class Awards 2021

The Best in Class Awards 2021 were held by The Class Foundation on 17th November 2021. These awards aim to honour and celebrate exceptional work in the student housing industry. Across categories, there were some amazing companies that were recognised and awarded.

University Living won the award for Best PropTech Solution. Since inception, University Living has been focused on providing safe and comfortable student homes for international students. Going a step ahead, there are multiple value-added services available on the platform catered to easing the transition into overseas education.

There are 25k+ properties across 265 cities listed on the platform and they have already catered to 1.5 million students. The founder, Saurabh Arora, along with co-founder, Mayank Maheshwari, are elated with the win and have thanked all their stakeholders, including the students and accommodation partners for the constant support and trust.

“It was a very comprehensively judged award with an international jury and a voting round, and the nominees being evaluated thoroughly on multiple parameters. A heartfelt gratitude to everyone who has believed in us, supported us or even challenged us in our journey”, said Saurabh.

Their best wishes and congratulations go out to the other winners and nominees too.