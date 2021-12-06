University of Birmingham Dubai invites applications for MSc Civil Engineering

The University of Birmingham Dubai is inviting applications for the Master’s in Civil Engineering course for the January and September 2022 entry.

The MSc Civil Engineering course is designed for Civil Engineering graduates and graduates from related degrees and experience. The programme will equip students to play leading roles in a professional capacity in both industry and academia, and develop the technical, intellectual, and transferable skills needed to underpin education and development. Through the course, students will gain a systematic knowledge and advance level understanding of Civil Engineering, including research and developments.

The students will graduate with the same degree as in the UK, which is recognised all around the world for its research base and industrially focused profile.

Programme delivery:

The 2-year programme will provide a solid basis for a career in the implementation of construction and civil engineering projects. The course is delivered in intense teaching blocks. Learning is delivered via lectures, tutorials, workshops, seminars, as well as your individual project.

The taught element takes place in the first year of the programme. To achieve the MSc degree, students will go on to undertake a major individual project in the second year.

Course dates: January and September 2022.

Entry Requirements: A four-year or a three-year bachelor’s degree in Civil Engineering or a relevant subject with 60-65% from a recognised institution in India. Applicants with relevant work experience can also be considered on a case-by-case basis.

For students whose first language is not English, one of the following English language qualifications is required:

IELTS 6.0 with no less than 5.5 in any band

TOEFL: 80 overall with no less than 19 in Reading, 19 in Listening, 21 in Speaking, and 19 in Writing

Pearson Test of English (PTE): Academic 64 with no less than 59 in all four skills

Cambridge English (exams taken from 2015): Advanced – minimum overall score of 169, with no less than 162 in any component

Mathematics: If the students do not meet the entry requirements for maths, they may be eligible to take a maths entry test.

Application process and admission details : Applications for January 2022 and September 2022 are open and there is no application fee. To submit an online application, please click on the ‘Apply Now’ button on the course page.

Link – https://www.birmingham.ac.uk/dubai/study/courses/postgraduate/civil-engineering-msc.aspx

The following information will usually be needed before a decision can be made on an application:

One academic reference (or if appropriate to the programme applied for, it could be from applicant’s employer).

Academic transcript(s) for all prior degrees – originals or certified photocopies.

Personal Statement, approximately 5000 characters, explaining why you are interested in studying on your chosen programme.

Certificate to show competency in the English language if English is not your first language and you have already taken a test (not mandatory to submit at the time of application).

Applicants may be required to submit further documents in support of their application.

Tuition: Overall programme tuition fee for January and September 2022 is AED 125,869 for full two years course (Approx. £25,492)

Scholarship : Scholarship options at the University of Birmingham Dubai are designed to benefit all new students and the financial rewards can be carried forward through the entire programme across foundation, undergraduate and post graduate levels. For January 2022 entry the university is offering scholarships of up to 40% based on students’ academic performance. September 2022 will be confirmed soon.

To understand eligibility, please contact the in-country representatives at dubaiqueries@contacts.bham.ac.uk