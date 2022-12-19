University of Essex Online invites applications for Postgraduate Certificate in Computer Science

December 2022: The University of Essex Online is inviting applications for their PG Cert Computer Science. This course deals with theories and principles of computing and critical trends in the field. It focuses on contextualizing and developing information systems using object-oriented approaches in languages such as Python and SQL – and explores a range of topics including computer networks, network security fundamentals, and information security governance principles.

The PG Cert Computer Science is designed to prepare students to work collaboratively, with regular group work and joint projects. The course also welcomes those with no prior computing knowledge or experience.

Upon successful completion, students will be awarded a certificate from the University of Essex – one of the UK’s top 40 universities (Complete University Guide 2023).

Course duration and delivery: The course has an indicative study duration and is conducted 100% online.

Course content is delivered through a cutting-edge virtual learning environment (VLE), giving students 24/7 access to study materials, such as lecture casts. This offers a contemporary and accessible way to interact with multimedia content and check understanding via engaging and interactive activities.

Application Deadline: January 05, 2023

Entry Requirements:

● For the academic entry route, students must have an undergraduate degree from an approved institution, equivalent to a UK Honours degree, or a relevant professional qualification.

● For the work experience entry route, applicants must have at least three years of experience (voluntary or paid) within a relevant field, supported by two appropriate references.

● As part of the application process, students will be asked to take a short aptitude test designed to evaluate their ability to handle the intellectual and practical demands of the course.

● If English isn’t your first language, your ability should be equivalent to an IELTS (Academic) score of 6.5. If you don’t hold an IELTS or equivalent qualification, the University offers a free online English test by the University.

