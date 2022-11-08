University of Essex Online launches Continuing Professional Development Microcredentials Globally

November 8, 2022: The University of Essex Online (UoEO) has launched all-new continuing professional development (CPD) Microcredentials. These standalone modules are designed to help students gain and develop industry-relevant skills and knowledge, with the flexibility of online study.

Designed with employers in mind, the CPD microcredential modules are taken from full Level 7 postgraduate courses and allow students to gain a qualification in just 13 weeks. They provide students with an affordable opportunity to sharpen their CVs while gaining industry-relevant skills and staying up to date with emerging industry trends. Just like other University of Essex Online courses, the new modules will also be delivered by Kaplan Open Learning in partnership with the University of Essex. Upon successful completion, students will be awarded a certificate from the University of Essex – the mode of study is only mentioned on the transcript

Discussing the newly launched microcredential modules, Ms. Nicola Pittman, Managing Director at Kaplan Open Learning said, “For working professionals planning to make a career transition, UoEO’s CPD Microcredentials will provide a much-needed springboard towards their chosen goals. Employers across various sectors are looking for employees with the essential skills to do the job efficiently, which is why the offered modules comprise of health, business and computing portfolios to be studied as standalone qualifications. It provides an opportunity for the applicants to fill their skills gap and ultimately witness a progressing career.” Talking about the importance of upskilling in today’s world, Mr. David Dixon, Academic Director at Kaplan Open Learning (KOL) said, “We live in a competitive age where creating a future-ready workforce is very crucial and upskilling is an essential part of being job- ready. We believe UoEO’s CPD Microcredentials can be of great advantage to the working professional, since not only will the new modules help them stay at the top of their game, but they will also prepare them for future challenges. This will result in a better and stronger CV. The best part about the CPD Microcreditials is that working professionals will have the flexibility to take up these modules in the comfort of their homes.”

The University of Essex Online offers start dates throughout the year, so students can start whenever it suits them. Courses are delivered via an impressive virtual learning environment and combine quality teaching with the latest technology to provide a top-class education.