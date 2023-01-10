University of Limerick invites applications for Masters in Interaction and Experience Design through Fateh Education

January 2023: The University of Limerick, Ireland is inviting applications for its masters program in Interaction and Experience Design. The program is designed specifically for students who are highly interested in pursuing technological competence with design/artistic endeavour. The multidisciplinary course offers students an in-depth and hands-on exploration of the technological avenues available today and backs this up with a strong commitment to human-centred and collaborative design methods, techniques, and tools.

Interaction and Experience Design is a Full-Time course and is limited to twenty students per year and students can either opt for an MA or MSc degree. On top of that, the students will be given exclusive access to a prototyping lab and an Interaction Design Studio. At the end of every academic year, the students will be asked to show their final project at the Digital Art Week Now exhibition.

Speaking about the course by the University of Limerick, Mr Suneet Singh Kochar, CEO of Fateh Education said, “The unflinching support and experimental practices provided by the University will help the students research and expand their knowledge that will make them think past the traditional methods and boundaries of design. Additionally, the exclusivity of the program makes it even more appealing for the Indian students.”

Entry Requirements:

· A primary degree in any subject area, with first- or second-class honours.

· A portfolio of the applicant’s work that will show his/her creative ability.

· Things to include with the application:

o Qualification transcripts and certificates

o A copy of the birth certificate

o Portfolio of the work

o If a candidate’s qualification has been obtained in a country where English, is an official language. If this is not available, then the candidate must provide his/her English translation qualification transcript and English Language competency certificate.

Duration: 12 months (Full Time)

Application deadline: 01st July 2023

Application process and admission details: Students shall approach Fateh Education (www.fateheducation.com) for guidance on the admission process and submission of applications within the deadline.

Tuition: Approximately €18,078 for the academic year 2023/2024

Contact Details for admissions query:

Fateh Education: Neha Bhatia

Email: info@fateheducation.com| 9711154647