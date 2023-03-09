University of Melbourne launches Bachelor of Science Dual Degree with major Indian universities, facilitating a fast-tracked masters degree

Thursday,9 March 2023: The University of Melbourne will offer Indian students the opportunity to complete a new Bachelor of Science Dual Degree, thanks to enhanced partnerships with the University of Madras, Savitribai Phule Pune University, and Gandhi Institute of Technology and Management (Hyderabad).

Indian students who enrol in the new dual degree will be able to complete their degree at home and abroad, spending the first two years studying in India, followed by two years on campus in Melbourne.

Once they successfully complete their studies, Indian students will be awarded a Bachelor of Science from the University of Melbourne, and they have the option for their local institution to award the degree.

In addition, Indian students can study up to six masters subjects in their final year so they can fast-track a masters degree from a suite of disciplines including science, engineering, public health and data science.

University of Melbourne Vice-Chancellor Duncan Maskell announced the dual degree in Mumbai while travelling with the Prime Minister of Australia’s Trade Delegation to India.

Professor Maskell said the new dual degree is the logical next step of the Bachelor of Science (Blended), which was co- designed and quality assured by the University of Melbourne, and is now offered by seven institutions across the country.

“The University of Melbourne is delighted to continue expanding our programs to give more Indian students direct pathways to complete their studies,” Professor Maskell said.

“With demand for our existing programs continuing to grow, we’re pleased to be working together with prestigious local universities to be part of the internationalisation of education in India and at home in Australia.”

The University of Madras, SPPU and GITAM, are the first partners in the Bachelor of Science Dual Degree, with discussions underway with more institutions looking to offer the dual degree from 2024.

Professor Maskell was joined by Professor Dayananda Siddavattam, Vice-Chancellor of Gandhi Institute of Technology and Management (GITAM), Professor Dr S. Gowri, Vice-Chancellor of the University of Madras, and Professor Dr Karbhari Vishwanath Kale, Vice-Chancellor of Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU).

Quote from Professor Dr S. Gowri, Vice-Chancellor of the University of Madras:

“We are proud of our long-standing partnership with the University of Melbourne, and we’re excited to facilitate another international learning opportunity for our students. The level of interest in our existing Bachelor of Science (Blended) program demonstrates that our students are enjoying the options and opportunities that internationalised education creates.”

Quote from Professor Dr Karbhari Vishwanath Kale, Vice-Chancellor of Savitribai Phule Pune University:

“The Bachelor of Science Dual Degree is aligned to India’s National Educational Policy, which encourages exchange and interaction with esteemed international institutions such as the University of Melbourne. Our students develop the foundation needed to pursue international opportunities and graduate with a qualification that will enable them to design their own destiny.

They can pursue further graduate studies to earn a fast-tracked masters, as well as graduate employment in Australia under expanded visa schemes, or return to India or elsewhere with an advanced degree aligned to those offered by leading institutions in North America and Europe. It’s also helpful for Faculties and researchers exchange for technology transfer.”

Quote from Professor Dayananda Siddavattam, Vice-Chancellor of Gandhi Institute of Technology and Management:

“In partnership with the University of Melbourne, the Bachelor of Science Joint Degree will educate and empower our next generation of scientists and leaders in STEM. These students will have access to the best opportunities available at home in India at Gandhi Institute of Technology and Management, and then expand their horizons and graduate study options by studying internationally at the University of Melbourne.”

The Bachelor of Science (Blended) is a three-year degree in which higher education institutions in India deliver an innovative science curriculum that is co-designed and quality assured by the University of Melbourne.

· The Bachelor of Science (Blended) was launched in 2016, and is now offered by seven institutions across India:

o SPPU Savitribai Phule Pune University – since 2018,

o Modern College Ganeshkhind (affiliated to SPPU) – since 2019,

o Modern College Shivajinagar (affiliated to SPPU) – since 2016,

o PVKN Govt College Chittoor (affiliated to SV University) – since 2021,

o GITAM University in Hyderabad – since 2019,

o Bharathiar University – to commence,

o University of Madras in Chennai – since 2022.

· As of February 2023, the Bachelor of Science (Blended) has recorded 382 enrolments, with numbers growing steadily since 2016.

· 97 students have graduated, with five continuing further to graduate studies at the University of Melbourne:

o Three in the Master of Science (BioSciences), with two now completing a PhD,

o One in the Master of Biotechnology,

o One in the Master of Management (Finance).