University Researchers Expose the Hidden Power of Online Study Groups in Boosting Academic Success

6 July 2023

ARIEL, ISRAEL – Researchers from Ariel University, Israel, have unveiled a ground-breaking case study focusing on how online student-led study groups, also known as Temporary Learning Groups (TLGs), affect university grades and performance.

Think of TLGs as those informal Facebook or WhatsApp groups that students set up themselves to discuss coursework, exchange notes, or share tips on upcoming exams. These groups can often provide more immediate, peer-to-peer support than traditional study methods.

The study found that students with lower entry scores tended to ask for more help in these groups, whereas those with higher GPAs were more likely to offer help. Fascinatingly, it seems that TLGs provide an alternative platform for students who are struggling to catch up and for those who want to solidify their understanding by teaching others.

“One of our key findings was that TLGs could act as a safety net for students who are having a tough time keeping up with the pace of their coursework,” said Dr Chen Hajaj, one of the study’s co-author. “While they may not directly boost a student’s GPA, these groups provide a unique space for collaborative learning and academic support, something that traditional classroom settings may lack.”

The implications of this research are noteworthy for teachers, parents, and students alike. It highlights the significant role these self-managed online study groups can play in a student’s academic journey, especially in an increasingly digital era.

For the full scoop on this intriguing topic, the paper titled “Online Temporary Learning Groups in Higher Education – Interactions, Compensation, and Maximisation of Achievements” can be accessed from the Journal of Education Culture and Society, 14(1), 619–633. https://doi.org/10.15503/jecs2023.1.619.633