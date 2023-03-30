upGrad Connect and Student Circus to Enhance Employability Outcomes for Indian Students Studying in the UK

Bengaluru,30 March 2023: Student Circus UK , an award-winning career companion for international students has inked an exclusive partnership with upGrad Connect (uC), a full-solution suite supporting students in their international education journey and global citizenship. As part of this partnership, Student Circus will facilitate access to high quality career services for students of upGrad Connect network institutions, enrolled into undergraduate or postgraduate programs in the UK . , an award-winning career companion for internationalhas inked an exclusive partnership with(uC), a full-solution suite supportingin their international education journey and global citizenship. As part of this partnership,will facilitate access to high quality career services forofnetwork institutions, enrolled into undergraduate or postgraduate programs in the

As the UK ‘s largest job search platform for international students , Student Circus has partnerships with more than 65 UK universities, supporting over 100,000 international students and engaging with 1000+ companies in the region. Renowned universities such as University of Bristol, Leeds, LSE, and Queen’s University Belfast, to name a few, prefer the career services support offered by Student Circus .

Through this partnership, students from upGrad Connect network institutions in India (schools, colleges and universities) can access a suite of services offered by Student Circus , which includes an exclusive white-labelled jobs board and support with resources such as the UK Career Workbook, Career Almanac that details interview and CV advice, and work rights information.

Additionally, Student Circus and upGrad Connect will also provide workshops, webinars, and other events to help international students gain in-depth knowledge on the topics and technologies required to become successful in their career pursuits and bag their dream job.

Student Circus founders Dhruv Krishnaraj and Tripti Maheshwari shared, “We offer guidance, services and support that are critical to all International Students coming to the UK to pursue their higher education. We provide UK Graduate Market information to help international students easily navigate the jobs and internships listing and apply to the most suited positions. Through our partnership with upGrad Connect we will provide students with valuable insights into the work visa and job landscape in the UK , making the job search process more realistic, meaningful, and impactful”. The partnership will promote employer confidence in hiring international students . “At upGrad Connect , we see international study, career, and wellbeing as interconnected, and hence our services to our network institutions goes beyond admissions support. With Student Circus , we will be able to provide the right guidance, insight, and support to help students looking to convert their education into meaningful global careers. Employers see merit in hiring international students , but they prefer a well-prepared and well-informed candidate among the large choice of talent pool. We are excited about this partnership with Student Circus , which will deliver unparalleled benefits to uC network institutions, at no cost.”, said Kala Anand, Vice President (Global) of upGrad Connect .