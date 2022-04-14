upGrad KnowledgeHut appoints Swati Topno as Director of Human Resources

Mumbai April 14th, 2022 — upGrad KnowledgeHut, Bangalore-based technology skilling provider and a part of Asia’s Higher Edtech major, upGrad, announced the appointment of Swati Topno as Director of Human Resources. She comes with a wide spectrum of knowledge with over 15 years of experience in the field of Human Resources.

In her new role at KnowledgeHut, Swati would primarily focus on implementing the company’s people strategy, building capability for expansion, resourcing, talent development, and enabling culture frameworks that build KnowledgeHut as an Employer of Choice.

Having started her professional journey in 2005 with Haldex India Ltd, her previous assignment was with Infinity Learn by Sri Chaitanya group of colleges as the Head of Human Resources. Swati’s body of work also includes a successful tenure with Flipkart, Deloitte, Capgemini India, Pepsico India and Haldex India.

Commenting on the appointment, Subramanyam Reddy, CEO and Founder, upGrad KnowledgeHut said, “We are delighted and welcome Swati to the KnowledgeHut team as the Director of Human Resources. As a high growth ed-tech startup, we are rapidly scaling our business, expanding the platform and enhancing the consumer experience. Hiring the right talent and engaging them effectively will play an important role in our mission to power the growth of KnowledgeHut. Swati’s diverse experience spanning geographies will help us scale our business agenda further while constructing a talent framework.” Expressing her delight, Swati Topno, Director of Human Resources, upGrad KnowledgeHut said, “It is indeed exciting to be a part of KnowledgeHut. The scale and scope of the potential market is yet to be tapped and presents us with an opportunity to build a strong ecosystem. I look forward to working closely with the founders and the leadership team to prioritize profitability and build a credible employee value proposition that contribute to the larger vision of the company.”

Having pursued her MBA in HR from SIBM, Pune, Swati comes with an enriched experience in varied roles pertaining to the industry. Her areas of expertise include employee engagement, recruitment, training and development planning and execution, vendor management, performance management, talent development initiatives such as competency mapping and the HiPot framework. Through her stints, she has acquired fundamental skills as stakeholder management for India as well as cross-border clients, team management, managing difficult conversations and data