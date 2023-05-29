upGrad’s Study Abroad continues to scale; hires actively in Noida

Bangalore, May 29th, 2023: The Study Abroad arm of Asia’s largest integrated learning skilling and workforce development & Placement Company, upGrad plans to add another 500 members through the next three months to further expand its business footprints across Noida. The fresh recruits would be made across multiple sub-departments including Sales, Marketing, Tech and Product.

Commenting on the development, Ankur Dhawan, President at upGrad Abroad, said, “It’s an exciting time for us as we see an increased intent coming out of India for our study abroad programs. We have built a strong business model that is minimising geographical barriers not just for our learners but also for the back-end teams. Hence, it’s critical for us to get more of such young employees on-board who are keen on international exposure and can work in sync with the brand’s mission of easing the skilled talent mobility for several global economies.”

The business looks at recruiting fresh talent directly from college campuses and universities to accelerate employability, especially amid times when freshers are likely to be more impacted as IT companies have turned cautious in their hiring plans on the back of a global slowdown impact.

The development comes soon after the brand recently integrated its massive study-abroad portfolio and consolidated its organic and inorganic businesses under a single operating stream. The vertical also expects to break even this year and cross INR 500 crore of annual gross revenue during FY24. “We are building strong business pockets across the country to ensure enhanced operational and cost efficiencies,” concluded Saurabh Deep Singla, CHRO at upGrad.