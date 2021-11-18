Vedantu partners with Canva to unleash creativity in students

With schools being shut, students have explored different ways to keep their creative juices flowing and used the available resources in order to stay engaged, inspired, and motivated. As part of its Children Day initiative, Vedantu- a pioneer in LIVE online learning has partnered with visual communications platform Canva, to launch a first-of-its-kind Design Challenge in India, with a design bootcamp to educate school students on the essentials of creativity and design thinking. The design bootcamp sessions will be conducted by experts from Canva and Vedantu Master Teachers. With this collaboration, Vedantu and Canva aspire to celebrate the creativity, curiosity and exploration of children and teachers across the country.

Since the pandemic, LIVE online learning has seen massive adoption. Teachers have also gone above and beyond their duty to conduct classes through different mediums available. They have emerged as digital content creators and EdTech professionals who are experts in mentoring students in an online teaching space.

“We strive to provide the best-in-class education and opportunities to our students that are beyond academics. Through this partnership with Canva, we will further our vision of unleashing the potential in every child. This will enable us to provide our students access to a platform to fuel their creative minds and we are thrilled to explore this. We will continue to innovate to reach as many students as possible and create better experiences and outcomes for every child across the country”, says Pulkit Jain, Co-founder & Head of new initiatives, Vedantu.

“We’re excited to partner with Vedantu to inspire creativity, design, and visual thinking in students across a range of ages. Our mission is to democratise design and empower everyone to create and we look forward to seeing the Design Challenge unlock all types of creativity,” says Zach Kitschke, CMO, Canva.

The theme for the first edition of the Design Challenge is #GoingBackToSchool and is open to all students across the age group of 6-18 years. The challenge will ask students to create artwork on Canva that truly resonates with the theme. Students are required to submit a design which focuses on what is so special about #GoingBackToSchool for them, with the templates available on Canva for Education.

The artwork created by students will be judged in three categories –

Group 1: Junior School (Grades 2nd- 5th) – students to create a poster or invite

Group 2: Middle School (Grades 6th-8th) – students to create an infographic or a newsletter

Group 3: High School (Grades 9th-12th) – students to create a video or presentation

Competition Schedule to keep in mind:

Date

Activity

14th November

Registrations & submissions open

14 – 26th November

Registrations for Vedantu Masterclass

27th November

Commencement of Vedantu Masterclass on Creativity and Digital Art:

Grades 2-5 – https://vdnt.in/superschool37

Grades 6-8 – https://vdnt.in/superschool38

Grades 9-12 – https://vdnt.in/superschool39

30th November

Deadline for Design Challenge submission

10th December

Announcement of winners

*Students under the age of 13 years must have their entries submitted by a teacher or a parent.

How can students participate in the Design Challenge?

Students can visit Canva.com and create an account using their own or their parent’s email address

Choose from the multiple templates available for Posters, Infographics, Presentations, Cards, , and other suggested formats.

Create their artwork on the theme #GoingBackToSchool

If a student is under 13 years, we encourage them to share their Canva design link with a teacher or parent, and ask them to submit the design. Students 13 years and above can directly submit their design link in the Application Form.

Students are reminded to write a few lines about their artwork, what it means to them and how it links back to the theme.