Vedantu stars shine again: 6 Vedantu students secure ranking in top 100 in West Bengal JEE

Kolkata, June 2022: Earlier, to access quality education for competitive exams students opted for offline coaching classes, until Covid closed all the institutional operations. During this time, Vedantu: a pioneer in LIVE online learning, prepared students for all the renowned exams of India including IIT-JEE, NEET, BITS and State engineering entrance exams like West Bengal Joint Entrance Exam (WBJEE), etc. Skeptical about the outcome, students and parents were thrilled by this year’s WBJEE results which clearly show that with a good learning system in place and perseverance students can achieve soaring heights.

When we asked Subhankar Banerjee who scored 10th rank in WBJEE about his experience with online coaching at Vedantu he confidently said “Our course was designed to offer complete training with LIVE personalized learning, engaging 3D concepts, Tatva Smartbooks that focus on the prime exam subjects – Physics, Chemistry, and Maths. The teachers were always available for us irrespective of day or night.” Another student Sayandeep Bhowmick who scored 18th Rank said “ I was confident just after my first class with Vedantu’s master Teachers, our pedagogy and strong exam-focused academic content was key to success.”