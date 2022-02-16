Vedica graduates its 6th Batch; Average salary increases to 9+ lacs, 163% hike over previously earned salary

New Delhi, 16th February 2022: In the pandemic year of 2020, 115 bright, ambitious women from across the country decided to invest 18 months of their life at Vedica. The world was reeling with COVID and these young women were determined to grow amidst the uncertainty. For Vedica, doubling its batch strength in an unprecedented year like 2020 was a testimony to the success of its previous batches and the industry’s faith in the programme.

The Programme is inching close to the end of this year’s placement season. They have placed over 95% of the batch thus far and are on track to achieve 100% placements for the seventh year straight, keeping the Vedica promise of assured placements. Scholars have been placed across sectors such as BFSI, FMCG, Healthcare, Technology, E-Commerce, and Retail.

85 companies, including Aditya Birla Capital, Goldman Sachs, Gartner, Bombay Shaving Company, Decathlon, and Apna, recruited from Vedica. The highest CTC offered was INR 16.5 LPA and the average salary for the season was INR 9.07 LPA, higher than last year’s average of INR 8.1 LPA. Scholars who had joined Vedica with work experience saw an average increase of 163% in their salaries.

Speaking of the successful placement process for the Batch, Ms. Anuradha Das Mathur, Founder & Dean, The Vedica Scholars Programme for Women, said,

‘’Vedica promises every Scholar a befitting start to their career with assured placements. Our graduating batch is our largest ever, and these are tough pandemic years – yet we have been able to keep our promise, and we feel very fortunate and proud. We offer a curriculum that was designed to respond to the requirements of the contemporary workplace – critical thinking, problem-solving, superior communication skills and leadership. Even more importantly, we teach our young women how to stay in the workforce, and ‘not quit’. Reputed organisations recognise that Vedica Scholars are equipped with all of these qualities, in addition to strong management competencies, and they continue to come to campus in growing numbers. Our Scholars are now placed across sectors, roles and countries, and are our best ambassadors. We are thrilled each time they come back to campus to recruit for their companies. I know, in my bones, this is just the beginning of the Vedica way shaping the world of work.”

After the second wave of the pandemic, businesses have slowly and steadily opened up with aggressive hiring in sales and marketing.

Reputed brands like Nestle, Axis Bank, Goldman Sachs, KPMG Global Services, Aditya Birla Capital, OYO, and EY have been hired from Vedica each year and returned to campus this year as well. The placement season also saw several new companies, including some high-growth start-ups. The new recruiters include Decathlon, Bajaj FinServ, Bombay Shaving Company, PayU, Apna and leap. club.

According to Rohit Kapoor, Chief Executive Officer-India & South-East Asia, OYO, ‘‘I have been recruiting from B-Schools for the last 12 years, while I was with McKinsey, Max Group and now OYO. There are two things that stand out in Vedica Scholars – one is their confidence and communication. Second is their hunger to learn. These are attributes every recruiter looks for in MBA graduates, that Vedica Scholars completely fulfil.’’

BFSI and Consulting sector continued to be the dominant player in recruitment with renowned firms like Gartner, Aditya Birla Capital, EY, KPMG Global Services, Goldman Sachs and Axis Bank. offering lucrative positions across marketing, finance, research, consulting and HR domains. While 34% of Scholars were placed in Sales and Marketing, 16% were offered roles in Research. Recruiters, this year, sought specific skills–effective and impactful communication, analytical and logical reasoning, domain knowledge, professional competence and leadership.