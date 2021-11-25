Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) Extends ISDC Partnership to its Chennai Campus

Chennai, 25th November 2021: Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) today extended its partnership with International Skill Development Corporation (ISDC), the UK headquartered skill development and education company to organisations worldwide, to its Chennai campus. The new Memorandum of Understanding -signed between VIT, Chennai and ISDC- will focus on delivering global qualifications integrated with B. Com (Hons), aimed at imparting international expertise to the students, and provide them with multiple global job opportunities.

The MoU was signed by Dr. V. S. Kanchana Bhaaskaran, Professor and Pro-Vice Chancellor, VIT University, Chennai and Mr. Tom M Joseph – Executive Director, Strategy & Development at ISDC, UK for the delivery of ACCA Integrated Qualifications at University’s Chennai Campus. ISDC has been working with VIT Vellore Campus for a number of programs since 2016.

Speaking about the collaboration, Dr. V. S. Kanchana Bhaaskaran, Professor and Pro-Vice Chancellor, VIT University, Chennai said, “We are delighted to extend our partnership with ISDC to our Chennai campus. ISDC has a good track-record of bringing international programmes, thereby, strengthening the knowledge of our students at par with the global standards. Through this partnership, we are happy to offer our students unique and specialised programmes aimed at upskilling their knowledge and expertise while they study with us. Aimed at opening up multitudinous global job opportunities and engraving industry readiness, the collaboration will give our students the global exposure we have always wanted for them.”

Mr. Tom Joseph; Executive Director – Strategy & Development at ISDC said, “In today’s scenario, the need of the hour is to empower and integrate education and skill infrastructure in our country which will eventually widen the reach of our students to get access to global education platforms. Our partnership with VIT has come a long way. The mandate of today’s MoU will make sure that frequent and exclusive international training sessions, workshops and seminars are conducted for the VIT students, helping them to get inculcated with further knowledge to be future ready. We are looking forward to many more such successful collaborations with VIT in the future too.”

The collaboration will enhance the student experience and equip them with the knowledge of industry-oriented analytic tools, strategies, and management. It includes imparting in-depth practical training on various subjects like Global Accounting, Taxation, Risk Management and more.