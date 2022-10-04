Veranda Learning Solutions and E&ICT Academy IIT Guwahati tie up to launch Advance Certificate courses for Upskilling

Guwahati, 03rd October 2022: Veranda Learning Solutions Limited (“Veranda”), a public listed Education company (BSE: 543514, NSE: VERANDA), represented by its brand Edureka, joins hands with the Electronics and Information, Communication Technology (E&ICT) Academy IIT Guwahati to offer a slew of technical and management courses and programmes.

In order to understand the need for upskilling among working professionals, Veranda Higher-Ed team, conducted a brief study with the help of the E&ICT Academy IIT Guwahati, with business heads, middle management leaders and early professionals from new age businesses, to determine the level of upskilling required and identify the skills that are lacking.

The results reveal that professional skills that are going to be in demand in coming few years, are, amongst others, in the areas of supply chain and logistics management, product management, digital business management and business analytics. Brand Edureka and the E&ICT Academy IIT Guwahati have thus teamed up to co-develop specialized courses on Product Management, Supply Chain & Project Management, and Digital Business Management, to create a pool of skilled human resources in emerging areas.

These courses will be co-taught by experts in the field and will include individualized career coaching, mentoring and assistance. Each of these new courses will comprise simulations, hands-on practice, and case studies to guarantee that the working professionals who complete it are prepared for the next stage of their career growth.

Speaking about the association, Aditya Malik , Head – Higher Ed, Veranda Learning Solutions said, “We are happy to partner with E&ICT Academy IIT Guwahati to assist students, business owners and professionals in the workforce to upgrade their skill sets in this rapidly evolving technological environment. Our study revealed that the talent gap is real, and it is imperative to close this gap so that organizations can grow. Each course will be guided by the vast expertise offered by E&ICT Academy IIT Guwahati and brand Edureka and will offer career enhancement and further upskilling in accordance with business and industry demands.”

Prof. Gaurav Trivedi, Chief Investigator, E&ICT Academy IIT Guwahati said, “We are confident that this partnership with brand Edureka from Veranda Learning Solutions will help mould our young talent in accordance with market demands. These skills are necessary to improve India’s workforce as the world moves quickly toward a digital economy. Students who successfully complete the programme will receive certification from the E&ICT Academy IIT Guwahati.”