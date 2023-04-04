Veranda Learning Solutions Partners with XLRI To Launch Executive Diploma in Advanced Business Strategies for CXOs

Chennai/Delhi,04, April 2023: XLRI (Xavier School of Management) is partnering with Veranda Learning Solutions Limited (“Veranda”), a public listed Education company (BSE: 543514, NSE: VERANDA), represented by its brand Veranda HigherEd to launch an Executive Diploma in Advanced Business Strategies for CXOs. The one-year program, starting on July 29, 2023, will be conducted in a hybrid mode through a combination of on-campus immersion sessions and live classes online. Classes during the course will be held every Wednesday and Saturday from 6.45pm to 9.45pm IST.

The objective of this program is to help CXOs become dynamic new-generation leaders who possess in-demand skills in business management, strategic leadership and are efficient in driving overall business transformation. The course curriculum is designed in such a way that it maintains a balance between aspects relating to organizational strategy, governance, performance, and practical aspects of functional domains for senior managers. The programme will be delivered by highly experienced XLRI faculty renowned for their teaching, training, and research.