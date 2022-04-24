Veranda RACE felicitates 1,000+ students who cleared respective competitive Banking, State & Central Government examinations

Chennai, 24th April 2022 – One of India’s leading competitive examination prep companies, Veranda RACE, a subsidiary of Veranda Learning Solutions brought together today over 1,000 students who successfully cleared competitive Banking, State, and Central Government examinations to felicitate their hard work and steadfast efforts over the past one year. Veranda RACE offers in-depth, online, and offline coaching, one on one mentoring all year round for students keen to take up examinations for government and banking jobs.

Mr. Kalpathi. S. Suresh, Executive Director cum Chairman, Veranda Learning Solutions, Mr. Bharath Seeman, Founder, Veranda RACE, and Mr. Pravin Menon, Chief Marketing Officer, Veranda Learning Solutions gave away the mementoes to the student achievers during the 10th year success meet of Veranda RACE.

Currently, Veranda RACE has more than 40,000 students aged between 18 years to 30 years studying in 29 branches across Tamil Nadu and Kerala. Thousands of students enroll every year with Veranda RACE to clear examinations for jobs in various Government public sectors.

On this student feat, Mr. Bharath Seeman, Founder, Veranda RACE said, “We are very proud to congratulate more than 1,000 students who have cleared various competitive banking, state, and central examinations and are now on their way to successful careers. This year’s students join our 40,000-strong Veranda RACE family. Our expert trainers and staff across states have worked very hard to continue the learning journey despite the pandemic, to ensure our students succeed in their efforts as this represents the start of their burgeoning career paths.”

Veranda Race offers exam-oriented courses for students who propose to appear for competitive exams, such as Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission examinations (“TNPSC”), Staff Selection Commission (“SSC”) examination, Railway Recruitment Board (“RRB”) examination, Banking examinations and Insurance examinations. Veranda RACE has been providing its students with high-quality curriculum combining technology, process, and methodology for over 10 years.