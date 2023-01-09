Veranda Race opens 43rd centre in South India

Bengaluru, January 09, 2023: In its endeavour to provide high-quality education and training through blended and offline learning models, Veranda RACE, part of Veranda Learning Solutions, has now opened a new offline learning centre in Vijayanagar, Bengaluru. This brand-new addition will be the 43rd learning centre for Veranda which has centres in over 5 States and Union Territories.

Veranda RACE has been providing top-notch education and training to students to help them prepare for Banking, Insurance, Staff Selection Commission, Railways, TNPSC, KPSC and other PSC examinations every year for over 10+ years. Veranda RACE provides students with an exhaustive collection of practice test papers with 1,80,000+ Q&A to help them succeed in their endeavours.

“Our new offline learning centre will offer students the best learning methodologies combined with the rigorous practice for Bank & SSC courses to gain a competitive edge in the upcoming competitive exams and ensure a wholesome & impactful learning experience for our students. Situated at the heart of Vijayanagar, the sprawling Veranda RACE offline learning centre provides a world-class learning experience with a focus on engagement and better outcomes through our exclusive six-level practice programs, state-of-the-art computer lab, library with 1,000+ books and expert Veranda RACE mentors and faculty,” said Mr. Santosh Kumar, Operation Head, Veranda RACE. This will be the second offline learning centre of Veranda RACE in Karnataka, the other centre is located in JP Nagar (7th Phase), with a slew of more new students joining in for various competitive exam courses.

Veranda RACE is equipped with the best faculty and learning methodologies to cater to more than 1.5 lakh Banking aspirants, 1.5 lakh SSC aspirants, and more than 8 lakh KPSC aspirants in and around the state of Karnataka for the upcoming Bank & Govt. exams.

Students of Veranda RACE have been consistently achieving great results at various Bank, SSC, Railways, and other PSC exams and it is very popular with students when it comes to high stakes exams like Banking, SSC & Railways. In fact, in 2022, 34 students from Veranda RACE cleared the SSC MTS Exam 2022 from Tamil Nadu, out of the 37 SSC MTS vacancies, which is a remarkable feat.