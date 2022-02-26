Vice President of India Shri. M. Venkaiah Naidu unveils sports and arts complex at Greenwood High International School

Bengaluru, February 26, 2022: Greenwood High International School, a renowned educational institution in the country, witnessed an inauguration of L’ATELIER – An Ensemble of Fine Arts & State of the Art Indoor Sports Arena at its Sarjapur Campus in Bengaluru by Shri M. Venkaiah Naidu, Honourable Vice President of India, in the presence of many other dignitaries including Shri. Thaawarchand Gehlot, Honourable Governor of Karnataka and many other noted personalities. The new complex offers globally comparable infrastructure for sports and co-curricular education.

The school’s Centre for Sports Excellence (CSE) is a world-class integrated sports arena built on two lush acres exclusively dedicated for sporting. The complex offers state-of-the-art facilities in Sports for aspiring young talent to excel in their choice of sport. The sports facilities include natural grass FIFA size football ground, AstroTurf soccer field, tennis courts and cricket pitches in grass with nets, top-of-the-line 50-meter swimming pools, world-class glass-backed squash court, shooting range, indoor basketball and badminton courts, golf simulator with professional golf clubs & data analyzer setup amongst many other facilities.

The dedicated Block for Arts, Drama & Music with state-of-the-art facilities aims to encourage creative and artistic individuals who see arts as a way of life. The complex has sound-proof music rooms with world-class acoustics to develop students’ varied talents. The other facilities include Arts Room to conceptualize and paint artistic canvases, Arts Gallery to showcase the artworks created by the students indigenously, Drama Room, Music Room, Design Tech Room for Design thinking and creative ideations using latest tech, Music Studio for producing sound records and grooming the School Band, Dance Studio for choreography of classical & contemporary dance forms and Soundproof Music Production Room for Music recording and streaming etc.

Addressing the students and the gathering, Shri. M. Venkaiah Naidu, Honourable Vice President of India said: “It is an honor to be amidst you on this special day. A healthy body is essential for a healthy mind. Thus, Sports & Co-curricular Education plays an indispensable part in the growth and molding of young minds. He also spoke on the importance of our mother tongue and how students should be encouraged to learn their mother tongue. He advised students to respect our mothers, nature and our gurus and always respect our culture and diversity. Furthermore, he motivated students that with discipline, dynamism, dedication and devotion will give you promotion in life.

Shri. Thaawarchand Gehlot, Honourable Governor of Karnataka said: ‘Our country has made great strides in the field of education, and I am glad to know that Greenwood High International School’s contribution is commendable. He praised the school to have received numerous prestigious awards over the years. He also mentioned that special attention should be given to all-round development of the students in the field of sports, arts, dance and music apart from imparting quality education. He further wished the students to achieve greater heights in the world and make our country proud.

Mr. Bijay Agarwal, Chairman, Greenwood High International School said: “It was indeed a great honour for us to have the Honourable Vice-President of India, Shri M Venkaiah Naidu Ji as our Chief Guest, as we inaugurated L’atelier, our Centre for Fine Arts and our state-of-the-art Indoor Sports Arena. We were also delighted to have in our midst Shri Thaawarchand Gehlot Ji, Honourable Governor of Karnataka, as our Guest of Honour. We are grateful for the many dignitaries, artists and sports stars, who graced this occasion. This marks a step forward in our mission to help our students develop in a holistic manner, with an all-round education. The untiring efforts of our school faculty have made Greenwood High a leading educational institution not only in India, but also on the global stage.