Vidyamandir Classes Brings Top-Quality Coaching to Lucknow with Launch of New Company Owned Centre in the city

Carrying forward its unparalleled legacy of providing quality training to students appearing for competitive examinations like JEE and NEET for over 40 years, Vidyamandir Classes (VMC), the country’s leading coaching institute, has expanded its wings in Lucknow by launching its new offline centre in the city from today.

The centre, located at Viraj Khand, Gomti Nagar, Lucknow, will be a company-owned and operated centre and will serve as a second home to students pursuing their dreams of getting into the coveted IITs/Top Medical Colleges of the country.

The centre will be well equipped with state-of-the-art infrastructure and a team of highly qualified and experienced faculty members who will provide top-quality coaching to students that enables collaborative learning and a positive student experience.

The grand opening ceremony for the centre was carried out in the presence of Dr. Dinesh Sharma, Ex-Deputy CM of UP along with Ms. Aparna Yadav(renowned Social Worker), Mr. Brij Mohan Gupta & Mr. Sandeep Mehta Co-Founders- VMC, Mr. Saurabh Kumar- Chief Academic Office, Vidyamandir Classes and Mr. Abhishek Sharma, Chief Business Office (CBO), Vidyamandir Classes. During the launch, Mr. Brij Mohan Gupta said, "Education is not just about acquiring knowledge, but also about building character and fostering the right mindset for success. At our coaching institute, we strive to provide not only the best academic training but also a holistic learning experience that prepares our students to face any challenge that comes their way. With the launch of our new centre in Lucknow, we hope to empower even more young minds to realize their full potential and achieve their dreams. Through personalized guidance and a supportive community, we strive to create an environment where our students can thrive."

Vidyamandir Classes has a proven track record of producing top ranks in JEE and NEET year on year with its exclusive multi-approach programs for students of class 6th to 12th and 12th pass under the banners- Think IIT Think Vidyamandir and Ace NEET with VMC Medical Plus. The coaching institute has a comprehensive curriculum that is designed to cover all the topics in detail with the faculty members using innovative teaching methods to make learning an enjoyable experience.