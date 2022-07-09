Vidyamandir Classes celebrates its 36th Founders Day

Embarking the glorious journey of 36 years in the education industry, that started from a small terrace room in 1986, to an empire now, with 60+ centres across the country. Vidyamandir Classes, the pioneer in providing coaching for IIT-JEE, has set the benchmark for the preparation in NEET and other competitive exams, celebrated their Founder’s Day with great enthusiasm and excitement, today.

The day not only celebrated glorious journey of Vidyamandir Classes (VMC) but also recognised and rewarded the employees who has always been a family and the founders stated that they are also proud to say that the unmatched team at VMC has produced thousands of engineers in the last three decades and the journey of inspiring students to become doctors has just begun.

While the founders were felicitated for creating the legacy, the academic team of VMC was awarded for their commitment and constant support in realising students’ dreams. Moreover, Mr. Shyam Mohan Gupta, co-founder, VMC, shared the illustrious journey of 36 years whereas Mr. Brij Mohan & Mr. Sandeep Mehta extended their heartfelt gratefulness. Mr. Manmohan Gupta who is based out in the U.S.A. sent a wonderful video message. The grand event was graced by the MDs of Delhi’s prominent schools.

“We are thankful to all our employees who made this journey wonderful and everlasting.” Said Mr. Brij Mohan

While VMC has always been the first to initiate multiple things in terms of innovation, the recently concluded Grand marathon classes which was conducted for 100 plus hours, bears a successful testimony to it. Recently VMC became the first coaching institute to start preparations for CUET, and has also announced to start VMC study abroad division soon this year.