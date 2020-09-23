Vidyamandir Classes launches Vidyamandir Intellect Quest, an admission & scholarship test across India

23rd September, 2020:- Vidyamandir Classes, one of the leading institutes of the test preparation industry, is delighted to announce the launch of Vidyamandir Intellect Quest (VIQ), Its biggest admission & scholarship test of the year for 1 Lac+ prospective IITJEE and NEET aspirants. Being a pioneer player in IITJEE and NEET preparation, VMC aims to pave the way for students scoring high marks in IITJEE and NEET through this launch. This exam will be conducted on 24th October and 1st November 2020 through the proctored online medium for admissions in classroom and online programs starting April 2021. Students have the option of selecting any of the 2 dates as convenient considering festive period during the time of exam. In lieu of the pandemic, students will get to study at last year fee as Vidyamandir management has decided not to have the customary increase in fees implemented.

This is a huge opportunity for students as they can get minimum savings of 50,000 INR on select classroom programs upon qualifying and upto 100% scholarship on fees basis their merit and their score in this qualifying test. It is also a chance for the aspirants to be part of unique pedagogy of VMC, which outshines in JEE Main 2020 (Sep) with six toppers from four states Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Bihar and J&K. This exam is specially designed for IIT/JEE and NEET aspirants who want to be a part of the top engineering and medical colleges and want to pursue courses in these streams. Students will also be entitled up to 120 hours of live classes free till March 2021. This exam is also a way for students to understand their current potential and basis their marks obtained in VIQ, students can comprehend their academic intellect. With VIQ Vidyamandir has also launched PRODIGY Program which caters to pre-Foundation stage students who will be entering Class 6th to 8th in April. These students will get to build their acumen for reaching their fullest potential.

Speaking on this occasion, Mr Brij Mohan, Co-Founder added that, “We are delighted to announce the launch of VIQ – biggest admission & scholarship test by VMC, which is going to provide a huge opportunity to the IITJEE and NEET aspirants. It is a great opportunity for students to prepare under the guidance of industry icons and superb teachers from IITs, IIITs and premier colleges. VMC is consistently helping IITJEE and NEET aspirants in scoring high grades in these two important exams which are the determinant of their career path. Our unique study material churns out academic excellence in students and boosts confidence in them to score higher marks in competitive exams. Above all, by attending VIQ, students are taking a step ahead towards success in national level competitive exams.

The registration fee for the exam has been revised to Rs.99/- during the lockdown. The students can visit the website www.vidyamandir.com for more information on VIQ.