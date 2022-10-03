Vidyamandir Classes (VMC) goes Global, launches ‘Study Abroad’ Wing

Vidyamandir Classes, the doyen of IIT-JEE prep in the Country and with an illustrious streak of excellence in JEE Main, JEE Advanced, NEET, NTSE, INSPIRE (erstwhile KVPY), Boards & Olympiads, adds yet another feather to its 37-year-long glorious legacy of countless firsts & monumental results. Broadening its horizons, VMC Group proudly launches its VMC STUDY ABROAD initiative to give wings to students’ dreams of studying abroad in 2023 & beyond at the World’s Best Universities in USA, UK, Canada, Germany & Australia.

The launch ceremony was graced by the Founder Members Mr. Brijmohan Gupta, Mr. Shyam mohan Gupta, Mr. Manmohan Gupta, Mr. Sandeep Mehta, Mr. Saurabh Kumar (Chief Academic Officer), Mr. Abhishek Sharma (Chief Business Officer) including other team members.

The VMC Abroad initiative was conceived with the goal of ushering in a new era of overseas education. To instil in students a global & multicultural perspective and train their minds to conform to the global educational standards. Moreover, at VMC study Abroad the objective is to not only prepare students for exams such as the SAT, IELTS, TOEFL, AP, PTE but to also provide a variety of services such as Application process, Direct Admission, Student profiling and Guiding students about the process to obtain funding to Study Abroad.

VMC study abroad has launched scientifically & meticulously crafted classroom programs for students of Class 9, 10, 11 & 12. These programs have been constituted keeping in mind the preparatory requirements of the students and to comprehensively train them to deliver their best in diverse exams such as SAT, AP, IELTS, TOEFL etc. These programs are absolutely life-altering to say the least.

Mr. Brijmohan Gupta, IIT-Delhi Alumnus & Co – Founder of VMC adds” VMC Study Abroad was our long-standing vision & mission to provide a gateway to those students who aspire to make a career in their preferred branch at the World’s Best Universities”.

Mr. Saurabh Kumar, Chief Academic Officer (VMC) is ecstatic to share his views “VMC Study Abroad is probably the best thing to have happened in the Study Abroad landscape. It is the most comprehensive forum to not just help students assess their potential for exams like SAT, TOEFL, IELTS, AP, PTE but also usher them to their dream colleges in USA, UK, Canada, Australia & Germany”

Upholding the legacy of imparting not just quality education to lacs of students but also molding their lives, VMC Study Abroad is a giant step by VMC group on the international platform. Equipped with its standout attributes like Best-in-class infrastructure, state-of-the-art classes, Expert & Experienced Faculty, highly researched & relevant study material, VMC study abroad is the perfect doorway to have a bright life & a rewarding career abroad.

To start with, VMC Study Abroad is coming up with three centers in Delhi NCR region i.e. Noida Sector 4, Safdarjung & Gurugram with the blueprint ready to open many more Centers across the Country in the coming months.

VMC Study Abroad is the best route for those students who aspire to pursue their dream course in their dream Universities across the globe. So, if you wish to see your dream coming true, do not wait anymore. Reach us at 9311882010 or email us at studyabroad@vidyamandir.com and we would be delighted to guide you.