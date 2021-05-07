Vidyamandir Medical invites Dr Sanjay Gupta for second lecture of ‘Lectures by Legends’ series

New Delhi: Vidyamandir Classes, a premier National institute for IIT-JEE and NEET preparation recently launched a series of lectures to be delivered by some of the renowned personalities from the medical field, catering to emerging challenges in health care industry. The initiative, called “Lectures by Legends“, was set in motion last month, with first lecture held on 4th April 2021 by Padma Shree Awardee Dr. KK Agarwal, President of Elect Confederation of Medical Association of Asia and Oceania. During the lecture, Dr. Aggarwal focused on Covid-19, its vaccination and how frontline workers should protect themselves. In keeping with the high momentum of the innovative lecture series, the institute has now invited Dr. Sanjay Gupta to deliver the second lecture.

Dr. Gupta is Additional Director, Department of Orthopaedics & Joint Replacement at Jaypee Hospital, Noida. The esteemed medical practitioner received the ‘Best Knee Replacement Surgeon in Delhi/ NCR Award’ in 2016. Among his list of accomplishments included M.S. (Gold Medal), M.Ch Orth (UK), F.R.C.S Orth (UK), M.R.C.S (UK), M.R.C.S (Ire). The virtual lecture will be held on 16th May at 5 pm. To make the lecture accessible to all, the institute made the registration free, which could be availed by filling details at http://bit.do/MedicalWebinarRegistration or by scanning a QR code.

The lecture would be hosted by Mr. Saurabh Kumar, Director (Academics) at VMC. Like Dr. KK Agarwal’s lecture, he would also focus on the current battle with coronavirus, sharing pointers on how to take care of health amidst Covid. Besides, the talk would be revolving around understanding career prospects of studying medicine, and pursing studies abroad in medicine. Dr. Gupta would also share his take on correct approach for cracking NEET.

There could not have been a better time for the institute to launch such a series. The iconic series is not only encouraging the aspiring doctors to fight back the pandemic with right techniques but it’s also helping many gain a deeper understanding of the issue and its handling. Such a thoughtful initiative would indirectly inspire many to jump in the medical field, eventually reducing the demand-supply gap. The World Health Organization (WHO) suggested that an ideal ratio between a doctor and general population should be 1:1000. By these standards, India is currently facing deficiency of medical practitioners as only eleven among India’s 28 states meet the said mark.